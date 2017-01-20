Sports Listen

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 10:14 pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 38 24 10 2 2 52 149 121
Reading 37 22 13 1 1 46 136 107
Brampton 38 20 14 2 2 44 135 139
Wheeling 36 19 14 3 0 41 126 109
Adirondack 36 17 12 4 3 41 122 115
Elmira 36 9 22 5 0 23 86 139
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 37 26 8 1 2 55 134 103
Orlando 40 20 14 4 2 46 147 145
South Carolina 36 21 13 1 1 44 108 90
Greenville 39 20 16 2 1 43 118 131
Cincinnati 36 17 15 4 0 38 102 104
Atlanta 39 15 18 5 1 36 134 149
Norfolk 37 12 21 4 0 28 94 130
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 38 30 7 0 1 61 156 103
Tulsa 43 23 16 4 0 50 128 123
Fort Wayne 36 21 11 4 0 46 139 108
Quad City 37 19 16 0 2 40 107 113
Kalamazoo 39 17 18 1 3 38 103 131
Wichita 33 13 18 1 1 28 92 119
Indy 39 12 24 1 2 27 99 150
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 40 24 13 2 1 51 152 112
Idaho 39 22 12 3 2 49 135 127
Colorado 38 22 12 1 3 48 131 113
Alaska 36 20 11 1 4 45 123 114
Utah 38 16 18 3 1 36 116 135
Missouri 37 14 17 2 4 34 112 131
Rapid City 36 12 17 7 0 31 108 131

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Reading 2, Adirondack 1, OT

Elmira 5, Manchester 4, OT

Greenville 4, Atlanta 3, OT

Kalamazoo 2, Brampton 1

Wheeling 9, Norfolk 2

Florida 7, Orlando 2

Toledo 4, Indy 1

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Missouri at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.

Alaska at Utah, 9 p.m.

Rapid City at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Elmira at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Norfolk, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.

Alaska at Utah, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Elmira at Manchester, 3 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Rapid City, 5:05 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Quad City at Missouri, 5:05 p.m.

