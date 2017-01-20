ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manchester
|38
|24
|10
|2
|2
|52
|149
|121
|Reading
|37
|22
|13
|1
|1
|46
|136
|107
|Brampton
|38
|20
|14
|2
|2
|44
|135
|139
|Wheeling
|36
|19
|14
|3
|0
|41
|126
|109
|Adirondack
|36
|17
|12
|4
|3
|41
|122
|115
|Elmira
|36
|9
|22
|5
|0
|23
|86
|139
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|37
|26
|8
|1
|2
|55
|134
|103
|Orlando
|40
|20
|14
|4
|2
|46
|147
|145
|South Carolina
|36
|21
|13
|1
|1
|44
|108
|90
|Greenville
|39
|20
|16
|2
|1
|43
|118
|131
|Cincinnati
|37
|17
|16
|4
|0
|38
|104
|108
|Atlanta
|39
|15
|18
|5
|1
|36
|134
|149
|Norfolk
|37
|12
|21
|4
|0
|28
|94
|130
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|38
|30
|7
|0
|1
|61
|156
|103
|Tulsa
|43
|23
|16
|4
|0
|50
|128
|123
|Fort Wayne
|37
|22
|11
|4
|0
|48
|143
|110
|Quad City
|38
|20
|16
|0
|2
|42
|112
|117
|Kalamazoo
|39
|17
|18
|1
|3
|38
|103
|131
|Wichita
|34
|13
|19
|1
|1
|28
|95
|124
|Indy
|39
|12
|24
|1
|2
|27
|99
|150
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|41
|25
|13
|2
|1
|53
|157
|115
|Idaho
|39
|22
|12
|3
|2
|49
|135
|127
|Colorado
|38
|22
|12
|1
|3
|48
|131
|113
|Alaska
|36
|20
|11
|1
|4
|45
|123
|114
|Utah
|38
|16
|18
|3
|1
|36
|116
|135
|Missouri
|38
|14
|17
|2
|5
|35
|116
|136
|Rapid City
|36
|12
|17
|7
|0
|31
|108
|131
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Reading 2, Adirondack 1, OT
Elmira 5, Manchester 4, OT
Greenville 4, Atlanta 3, OT
Kalamazoo 2, Brampton 1
Wheeling 9, Norfolk 2
Florida 7, Orlando 2
Toledo 4, Indy 1
Fort Wayne 4, Cincinnati 2
Allen 5, Wichita 3
Quad City 5, Missouri 4, SO
Alaska at Utah, 9 p.m.
Rapid City at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Elmira at Manchester, 6 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Norfolk, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Quad City at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.
Alaska at Utah, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Elmira at Manchester, 3 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 3:05 p.m.
Colorado at Rapid City, 5:05 p.m.
Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Quad City at Missouri, 5:05 p.m.