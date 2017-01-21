Sports Listen

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 11:49 pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 39 25 10 2 2 54 155 122
Reading 38 22 14 1 1 46 137 109
Brampton 38 20 14 2 2 44 135 139
Wheeling 37 20 14 3 0 43 128 110
Adirondack 37 18 12 4 3 43 129 119
Elmira 37 9 23 5 0 23 87 145
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 38 27 8 1 2 57 139 105
Orlando 41 20 15 4 2 46 149 150
South Carolina 37 21 14 1 1 44 108 94
Greenville 39 20 16 2 1 43 118 131
Atlanta 40 16 18 5 1 38 138 149
Cincinnati 38 17 17 4 0 38 104 111
Norfolk 38 12 22 4 0 28 98 137
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 38 30 7 0 1 61 156 103
Tulsa 44 23 17 4 0 50 130 128
Fort Wayne 38 22 12 4 0 48 146 116
Quad City 39 20 17 0 2 42 114 122
Kalamazoo 40 18 18 1 3 40 109 134
Wichita 35 14 19 1 1 30 99 124
Indy 40 13 24 1 2 29 102 150
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 42 25 14 2 1 53 157 119
Idaho 40 23 12 3 2 51 140 129
Colorado 40 23 13 1 3 50 140 123
Alaska 38 21 12 1 4 47 129 121
Utah 40 17 19 3 1 38 123 141
Missouri 39 15 17 2 5 37 121 138
Rapid City 38 13 18 7 0 33 118 140

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Reading 2, Adirondack 1, OT

Elmira 5, Manchester 4, OT

Greenville 4, Atlanta 3, OT

Kalamazoo 2, Brampton 1

Wheeling 9, Norfolk 2

Florida 7, Orlando 2

Toledo 4, Indy 1

Fort Wayne 4, Cincinnati 2

Allen 5, Wichita 3

Quad City 5, Missouri 4, SO

Alaska 3, Utah 1

Rapid City 7, Colorado 3

Saturday’s Games

Manchester 6, Elmira 1

Kalamazoo 6, Fort Wayne 3

Wheeling 2, Reading 1

Florida 5, Orlando 2

Atlanta 4, South Carolina 0

Adirondack 7, Norfolk 4

Indy 3, Cincinnati 0

Wichita 4, Allen 0

Idaho 5, Tulsa 2

Missouri 5, Quad City 2

Utah 6, Alaska 3

Colorado 6, Rapid City 3

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Elmira at Manchester, 3 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Rapid City, 5:05 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Quad City at Missouri, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

