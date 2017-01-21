ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manchester
|39
|25
|10
|2
|2
|54
|155
|122
|Reading
|38
|22
|14
|1
|1
|46
|137
|109
|Brampton
|38
|20
|14
|2
|2
|44
|135
|139
|Wheeling
|37
|20
|14
|3
|0
|43
|128
|110
|Adirondack
|37
|18
|12
|4
|3
|43
|129
|119
|Elmira
|37
|9
|23
|5
|0
|23
|87
|145
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|38
|27
|8
|1
|2
|57
|139
|105
|Orlando
|41
|20
|15
|4
|2
|46
|149
|150
|South Carolina
|37
|21
|14
|1
|1
|44
|108
|94
|Greenville
|39
|20
|16
|2
|1
|43
|118
|131
|Atlanta
|40
|16
|18
|5
|1
|38
|138
|149
|Cincinnati
|38
|17
|17
|4
|0
|38
|104
|111
|Norfolk
|38
|12
|22
|4
|0
|28
|98
|137
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|38
|30
|7
|0
|1
|61
|156
|103
|Tulsa
|44
|23
|17
|4
|0
|50
|130
|128
|Fort Wayne
|38
|22
|12
|4
|0
|48
|146
|116
|Quad City
|39
|20
|17
|0
|2
|42
|114
|122
|Kalamazoo
|40
|18
|18
|1
|3
|40
|109
|134
|Wichita
|35
|14
|19
|1
|1
|30
|99
|124
|Indy
|40
|13
|24
|1
|2
|29
|102
|150
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|42
|25
|14
|2
|1
|53
|157
|119
|Idaho
|40
|23
|12
|3
|2
|51
|140
|129
|Colorado
|40
|23
|13
|1
|3
|50
|140
|123
|Alaska
|38
|21
|12
|1
|4
|47
|129
|121
|Utah
|40
|17
|19
|3
|1
|38
|123
|141
|Missouri
|39
|15
|17
|2
|5
|37
|121
|138
|Rapid City
|38
|13
|18
|7
|0
|33
|118
|140
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Reading 2, Adirondack 1, OT
Elmira 5, Manchester 4, OT
Greenville 4, Atlanta 3, OT
Kalamazoo 2, Brampton 1
Wheeling 9, Norfolk 2
Florida 7, Orlando 2
Toledo 4, Indy 1
Fort Wayne 4, Cincinnati 2
Allen 5, Wichita 3
Quad City 5, Missouri 4, SO
Alaska 3, Utah 1
Rapid City 7, Colorado 3
Manchester 6, Elmira 1
Kalamazoo 6, Fort Wayne 3
Wheeling 2, Reading 1
Florida 5, Orlando 2
Atlanta 4, South Carolina 0
Adirondack 7, Norfolk 4
Indy 3, Cincinnati 0
Wichita 4, Allen 0
Idaho 5, Tulsa 2
Missouri 5, Quad City 2
Utah 6, Alaska 3
Colorado 6, Rapid City 3
Fort Wayne at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Elmira at Manchester, 3 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 3:05 p.m.
Colorado at Rapid City, 5:05 p.m.
Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Quad City at Missouri, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled