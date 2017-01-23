Sports Listen

Trending:

TechnologyTrump administrationNational parksTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Hull midfielder Mason able to talk after skull fracture Next Story SPHL At A Glance
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » ECHL At A Glance

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 9:03 am
Share
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 40 26 10 2 2 56 159 123
Reading 38 22 14 1 1 46 137 109
Brampton 39 21 14 2 2 46 139 142
Wheeling 37 20 14 3 0 43 128 110
Adirondack 37 18 12 4 3 43 129 119
Elmira 38 9 24 5 0 23 88 149
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 38 27 8 1 2 57 139 105
South Carolina 38 22 14 1 1 46 112 97
Orlando 41 20 15 4 2 46 149 150
Greenville 40 20 16 3 1 44 121 135
Cincinnati 39 18 17 4 0 40 108 111
Atlanta 40 16 18 5 1 38 138 149
Norfolk 38 12 22 4 0 28 98 137
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 39 30 8 0 1 61 160 108
Tulsa 45 23 18 4 0 50 131 130
Fort Wayne 39 22 13 4 0 48 149 120
Quad City 40 21 17 0 2 44 118 125
Kalamazoo 41 19 18 1 3 42 114 138
Wichita 36 15 19 1 1 32 104 125
Indy 41 13 25 1 2 29 102 154
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 43 25 15 2 1 53 158 124
Idaho 41 24 12 3 2 53 142 130
Colorado 41 23 14 1 3 50 140 128
Alaska 38 21 12 1 4 47 129 121
Utah 40 17 19 3 1 38 123 141
Missouri 40 15 18 2 5 37 124 142
Rapid City 39 14 18 7 0 35 123 140

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

Brampton 4, Fort Wayne 3

Kalamazoo 5, Toledo 4

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

Manchester 4, Elmira 1

Advertisement

South Carolina 4, Greenville 3, OT

Cincinnati 4, Indy 0

Rapid City 5, Colorado 0

Idaho 2, Tulsa 1

Wichita 5, Allen 1

Quad City 4, Missouri 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

South Carolina at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.

Manchester at Norfolk, 7:15 p.m.

Allen at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9 p.m.

Tulsa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » ECHL At A Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1964: 24th Amendment eliminates poll tax

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Hull midfielder Mason able to talk after skull fracture Next Story SPHL At A Glance