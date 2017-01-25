Sports Listen

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 9:48 pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 41 26 10 3 2 57 162 127
Reading 39 22 14 1 2 47 139 112
Brampton 39 21 14 2 2 46 139 142
Adirondack 38 19 12 4 3 45 132 121
Wheeling 37 20 14 3 0 43 128 110
Elmira 39 9 25 5 0 23 88 150
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 38 27 8 1 2 57 139 105
South Carolina 39 22 14 2 1 47 114 100
Orlando 41 20 15 4 2 46 149 150
Greenville 41 21 16 3 1 46 124 137
Cincinnati 39 18 17 4 0 40 108 111
Atlanta 40 16 18 5 1 38 138 149
Norfolk 39 13 22 4 0 30 102 140
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 39 30 8 0 1 61 160 108
Fort Wayne 40 23 13 4 0 50 150 120
Tulsa 45 23 18 4 0 50 131 130
Quad City 40 21 17 0 2 44 118 125
Kalamazoo 41 19 18 1 3 42 114 138
Wichita 36 15 19 1 1 32 104 125
Indy 41 13 25 1 2 29 102 154
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 43 25 15 2 1 53 158 124
Idaho 41 24 12 3 2 53 142 130
Colorado 41 23 14 1 3 50 140 128
Alaska 38 21 12 1 4 47 129 121
Utah 40 17 19 3 1 38 123 141
Missouri 40 15 18 2 5 37 124 142
Rapid City 39 14 18 7 0 35 123 140

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Greenville 3, South Carolina 2, OT

Adirondack 3, Reading 2, SO

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne 1, Elmira 0

Norfolk 4, Manchester 3, OT

Allen at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9 p.m.

Tulsa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Allen at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Brampton at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Manchester at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Quad City at Wheeling, 7:35 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.

Wichita at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.

Sports News
