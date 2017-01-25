ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manchester
|41
|26
|10
|3
|2
|57
|162
|127
|Reading
|39
|22
|14
|1
|2
|47
|139
|112
|Brampton
|39
|21
|14
|2
|2
|46
|139
|142
|Adirondack
|38
|19
|12
|4
|3
|45
|132
|121
|Wheeling
|37
|20
|14
|3
|0
|43
|128
|110
|Elmira
|39
|9
|25
|5
|0
|23
|88
|150
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|38
|27
|8
|1
|2
|57
|139
|105
|South Carolina
|39
|22
|14
|2
|1
|47
|114
|100
|Orlando
|41
|20
|15
|4
|2
|46
|149
|150
|Greenville
|41
|21
|16
|3
|1
|46
|124
|137
|Cincinnati
|39
|18
|17
|4
|0
|40
|108
|111
|Atlanta
|40
|16
|18
|5
|1
|38
|138
|149
|Norfolk
|39
|13
|22
|4
|0
|30
|102
|140
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|39
|30
|8
|0
|1
|61
|160
|108
|Fort Wayne
|40
|23
|13
|4
|0
|50
|150
|120
|Tulsa
|45
|23
|18
|4
|0
|50
|131
|130
|Quad City
|40
|21
|17
|0
|2
|44
|118
|125
|Kalamazoo
|41
|19
|18
|1
|3
|42
|114
|138
|Wichita
|36
|15
|19
|1
|1
|32
|104
|125
|Indy
|41
|13
|25
|1
|2
|29
|102
|154
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|43
|25
|15
|2
|1
|53
|158
|124
|Idaho
|41
|24
|12
|3
|2
|53
|142
|130
|Colorado
|41
|23
|14
|1
|3
|50
|140
|128
|Alaska
|38
|21
|12
|1
|4
|47
|129
|121
|Utah
|40
|17
|19
|3
|1
|38
|123
|141
|Missouri
|40
|15
|18
|2
|5
|37
|124
|142
|Rapid City
|39
|14
|18
|7
|0
|35
|123
|140
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Greenville 3, South Carolina 2, OT
Adirondack 3, Reading 2, SO
Toledo at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne 1, Elmira 0
Norfolk 4, Manchester 3, OT
Allen at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Utah, 9 p.m.
Tulsa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.
Allen at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.
Brampton at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Manchester at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Rapid City at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Quad City at Wheeling, 7:35 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.
Wichita at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.