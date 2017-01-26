ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manchester
|41
|26
|10
|3
|2
|57
|162
|127
|Reading
|39
|22
|14
|1
|2
|47
|139
|112
|Brampton
|39
|21
|14
|2
|2
|46
|139
|142
|Wheeling
|38
|21
|14
|3
|0
|45
|135
|116
|Adirondack
|38
|19
|12
|4
|3
|45
|132
|121
|Elmira
|39
|9
|25
|5
|0
|23
|88
|150
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|39
|27
|9
|1
|2
|57
|141
|108
|South Carolina
|39
|22
|14
|2
|1
|47
|114
|100
|Orlando
|41
|20
|15
|4
|2
|46
|149
|150
|Greenville
|41
|21
|16
|3
|1
|46
|124
|137
|Cincinnati
|40
|18
|18
|4
|0
|40
|112
|116
|Atlanta
|40
|16
|18
|5
|1
|38
|138
|149
|Norfolk
|39
|13
|22
|4
|0
|30
|102
|140
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|40
|30
|8
|1
|1
|62
|166
|115
|Fort Wayne
|40
|23
|13
|4
|0
|50
|150
|120
|Tulsa
|46
|23
|19
|4
|0
|50
|133
|133
|Quad City
|40
|21
|17
|0
|2
|44
|118
|125
|Kalamazoo
|41
|19
|18
|1
|3
|42
|114
|138
|Wichita
|37
|15
|20
|1
|1
|32
|106
|131
|Indy
|41
|13
|25
|1
|2
|29
|102
|154
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|44
|26
|15
|2
|1
|55
|161
|126
|Idaho
|42
|24
|13
|3
|2
|53
|145
|134
|Colorado
|42
|24
|14
|1
|3
|52
|143
|130
|Alaska
|39
|22
|12
|1
|4
|49
|133
|124
|Utah
|41
|18
|19
|3
|1
|40
|129
|143
|Missouri
|41
|16
|18
|2
|5
|39
|129
|146
|Rapid City
|39
|14
|18
|7
|0
|35
|123
|140
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Wheeling 7, Toledo 6, OT
Fort Wayne 1, Elmira 0
Norfolk 4, Manchester 3, OT
Allen 3, Florida 2
Missouri 5, Cincinnati 4
Utah 6, Wichita 2
Colorado 3, Tulsa 2
Alaska 4, Idaho 3
Allen at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.
Brampton at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Manchester at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Rapid City at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Quad City at Wheeling, 7:35 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.
Wichita at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Reading, 7 p.m.
Elmira at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Brampton at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Manchester at Norfolk, 7:15 p.m.
Quad City at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.
Wichita at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.
Allen at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Quad City at Indy, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Elmira, 4:05 p.m.
Manchester at Reading, 5 p.m.
Rapid City at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.