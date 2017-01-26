Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeSalary CompressionOMBNavyMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » ECHL At A Glance

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 5:19 am
Share
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 41 26 10 3 2 57 162 127
Reading 39 22 14 1 2 47 139 112
Brampton 39 21 14 2 2 46 139 142
Wheeling 38 21 14 3 0 45 135 116
Adirondack 38 19 12 4 3 45 132 121
Elmira 39 9 25 5 0 23 88 150
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 39 27 9 1 2 57 141 108
South Carolina 39 22 14 2 1 47 114 100
Orlando 41 20 15 4 2 46 149 150
Greenville 41 21 16 3 1 46 124 137
Cincinnati 40 18 18 4 0 40 112 116
Atlanta 40 16 18 5 1 38 138 149
Norfolk 39 13 22 4 0 30 102 140
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 40 30 8 1 1 62 166 115
Fort Wayne 40 23 13 4 0 50 150 120
Tulsa 46 23 19 4 0 50 133 133
Quad City 40 21 17 0 2 44 118 125
Kalamazoo 41 19 18 1 3 42 114 138
Wichita 37 15 20 1 1 32 106 131
Indy 41 13 25 1 2 29 102 154
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 44 26 15 2 1 55 161 126
Idaho 42 24 13 3 2 53 145 134
Colorado 42 24 14 1 3 52 143 130
Alaska 39 22 12 1 4 49 133 124
Utah 41 18 19 3 1 40 129 143
Missouri 41 16 18 2 5 39 129 146
Rapid City 39 14 18 7 0 35 123 140

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Wheeling 7, Toledo 6, OT

Fort Wayne 1, Elmira 0

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Norfolk 4, Manchester 3, OT

Advertisement

Allen 3, Florida 2

Missouri 5, Cincinnati 4

Utah 6, Wichita 2

Colorado 3, Tulsa 2

Alaska 4, Idaho 3

Thursday’s Games

Allen at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Brampton at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Manchester at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Quad City at Wheeling, 7:35 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.

Wichita at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Reading, 7 p.m.

Elmira at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Manchester at Norfolk, 7:15 p.m.

Quad City at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.

Wichita at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Allen at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Quad City at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Elmira, 4:05 p.m.

Manchester at Reading, 5 p.m.

Rapid City at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » ECHL At A Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1776: First national memorial ordered by Congress

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended