ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 11:42 pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 42 26 10 3 3 58 167 133
Reading 40 23 14 1 2 49 144 113
Wheeling 39 22 14 3 0 47 140 118
Brampton 40 21 14 2 3 47 140 144
Adirondack 39 19 13 4 3 45 133 126
Elmira 40 9 26 5 0 23 90 153
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 40 28 9 1 2 59 146 112
Greenville 43 23 16 3 1 50 135 142
Orlando 42 21 15 4 2 48 153 153
South Carolina 40 22 15 2 1 47 118 105
Cincinnati 41 18 19 4 0 40 114 120
Atlanta 42 16 19 6 1 39 143 160
Norfolk 40 14 22 4 0 32 108 145
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 40 30 8 1 1 62 166 115
Fort Wayne 41 24 13 4 0 52 153 122
Tulsa 47 23 20 4 0 50 135 137
Quad City 41 21 18 0 2 44 120 130
Kalamazoo 42 20 18 1 3 44 116 139
Wichita 38 15 21 1 1 32 108 139
Indy 42 14 25 1 2 31 104 154
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 45 26 15 2 2 56 164 130
Colorado 43 25 14 1 3 54 151 132
Idaho 42 24 13 3 2 53 145 134
Alaska 39 22 12 1 4 49 133 124
Utah 42 19 19 3 1 42 133 145
Missouri 42 17 18 2 5 41 133 148
Rapid City 40 14 19 7 0 35 123 142

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Orlando 4, Allen 3, SO

Greenville 3, Atlanta 2, OT

Friday’s Games

Kalamazoo 2, Brampton 1, SO

Reading 5, Adirondack 1

Fort Wayne 3, Elmira 2

Florida 5, South Carolina 4

Norfolk 6, Manchester 5, SO

Indy 2, Rapid City 0

Wheeling 5, Quad City 2

Greenville 8, Atlanta 3

Missouri 4, Cincinnati 2

Utah 4, Tulsa 2

Colorado 8, Wichita 2

Idaho at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Reading, 7 p.m.

Elmira at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Manchester at Norfolk, 7:15 p.m.

Quad City at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.

Wichita at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Allen at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Quad City at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Elmira, 4:05 p.m.

Manchester at Reading, 5 p.m.

Rapid City at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

