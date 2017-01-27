ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manchester
|42
|26
|10
|3
|3
|58
|167
|133
|Reading
|40
|23
|14
|1
|2
|49
|144
|113
|Wheeling
|39
|22
|14
|3
|0
|47
|140
|118
|Brampton
|40
|21
|14
|2
|3
|47
|140
|144
|Adirondack
|39
|19
|13
|4
|3
|45
|133
|126
|Elmira
|40
|9
|26
|5
|0
|23
|90
|153
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|40
|28
|9
|1
|2
|59
|146
|112
|Greenville
|43
|23
|16
|3
|1
|50
|135
|142
|Orlando
|42
|21
|15
|4
|2
|48
|153
|153
|South Carolina
|40
|22
|15
|2
|1
|47
|118
|105
|Cincinnati
|41
|18
|19
|4
|0
|40
|114
|120
|Atlanta
|42
|16
|19
|6
|1
|39
|143
|160
|Norfolk
|40
|14
|22
|4
|0
|32
|108
|145
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|40
|30
|8
|1
|1
|62
|166
|115
|Fort Wayne
|41
|24
|13
|4
|0
|52
|153
|122
|Tulsa
|47
|23
|20
|4
|0
|50
|135
|137
|Quad City
|41
|21
|18
|0
|2
|44
|120
|130
|Kalamazoo
|42
|20
|18
|1
|3
|44
|116
|139
|Wichita
|38
|15
|21
|1
|1
|32
|108
|139
|Indy
|42
|14
|25
|1
|2
|31
|104
|154
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|45
|26
|15
|2
|2
|56
|164
|130
|Colorado
|43
|25
|14
|1
|3
|54
|151
|132
|Idaho
|42
|24
|13
|3
|2
|53
|145
|134
|Alaska
|39
|22
|12
|1
|4
|49
|133
|124
|Utah
|42
|19
|19
|3
|1
|42
|133
|145
|Missouri
|42
|17
|18
|2
|5
|41
|133
|148
|Rapid City
|40
|14
|19
|7
|0
|35
|123
|142
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Orlando 4, Allen 3, SO
Greenville 3, Atlanta 2, OT
Kalamazoo 2, Brampton 1, SO
Reading 5, Adirondack 1
Fort Wayne 3, Elmira 2
Florida 5, South Carolina 4
Norfolk 6, Manchester 5, SO
Indy 2, Rapid City 0
Wheeling 5, Quad City 2
Greenville 8, Atlanta 3
Missouri 4, Cincinnati 2
Utah 4, Tulsa 2
Colorado 8, Wichita 2
Idaho at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Reading, 7 p.m.
Elmira at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Brampton at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Manchester at Norfolk, 7:15 p.m.
Quad City at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.
Wichita at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.
Allen at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Quad City at Indy, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Elmira, 4:05 p.m.
Manchester at Reading, 5 p.m.
Rapid City at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.