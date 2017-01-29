ECHL At A Glance

Sports Listen

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 4:35 pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 43 26 10 3 4 59 170 137
Reading 41 24 14 1 2 51 150 114
Wheeling 40 23 14 3 0 49 144 118
Brampton 41 21 15 2 3 47 140 148
Adirondack 40 20 13 4 3 47 141 128
Elmira 41 9 27 5 0 23 92 161
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 41 28 9 2 2 60 150 117
Greenville 43 23 16 3 1 50 135 142
South Carolina 41 23 15 2 1 49 123 109
Orlando 43 21 15 5 2 49 157 158
Cincinnati 42 18 20 4 0 40 116 125
Atlanta 42 16 19 6 1 39 143 160
Norfolk 41 15 22 4 0 34 112 148
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 41 31 8 1 1 64 172 117
Fort Wayne 42 24 14 4 0 52 154 128
Tulsa 48 23 21 4 0 50 137 140
Quad City 42 22 18 0 2 46 127 132
Kalamazoo 42 20 18 1 3 44 116 139
Wichita 39 15 22 1 1 32 112 148
Indy 43 14 26 1 2 31 106 161
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 46 27 15 2 2 58 169 134
Colorado 44 26 14 1 3 56 160 136
Idaho 44 24 14 4 2 54 149 143
Alaska 41 24 12 1 4 53 142 128
Utah 43 20 19 3 1 44 136 147
Missouri 43 18 18 2 5 43 138 150
Rapid City 41 14 20 7 0 35 125 148

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Reading 6, Fort Wayne 1

Adirondack 8, Elmira 2

Wheeling 4, Brampton 0

South Carolina 5, Florida 4, OT

Toledo 6, Rapid City 2

Norfolk 4, Manchester 3, SO

Quad City 7, Indy 2

Missouri 5, Cincinnati 2

Utah 3, Tulsa 2

Colorado 9, Wichita 4

Alaska 3, Idaho 2, OT

Sunday’s Games

Allen 5, Orlando 4, OT

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Quad City at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Elmira, 4:05 p.m.

Manchester at Reading, 5 p.m.

Rapid City at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Quad City at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.

Recommended