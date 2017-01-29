ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manchester
|43
|26
|10
|3
|4
|59
|170
|137
|Reading
|41
|24
|14
|1
|2
|51
|150
|114
|Wheeling
|40
|23
|14
|3
|0
|49
|144
|118
|Brampton
|41
|21
|15
|2
|3
|47
|140
|148
|Adirondack
|40
|20
|13
|4
|3
|47
|141
|128
|Elmira
|41
|9
|27
|5
|0
|23
|92
|161
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|41
|28
|9
|2
|2
|60
|150
|117
|Greenville
|43
|23
|16
|3
|1
|50
|135
|142
|South Carolina
|41
|23
|15
|2
|1
|49
|123
|109
|Orlando
|43
|21
|15
|5
|2
|49
|157
|158
|Cincinnati
|42
|18
|20
|4
|0
|40
|116
|125
|Atlanta
|42
|16
|19
|6
|1
|39
|143
|160
|Norfolk
|41
|15
|22
|4
|0
|34
|112
|148
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|41
|31
|8
|1
|1
|64
|172
|117
|Fort Wayne
|42
|24
|14
|4
|0
|52
|154
|128
|Tulsa
|48
|23
|21
|4
|0
|50
|137
|140
|Quad City
|42
|22
|18
|0
|2
|46
|127
|132
|Kalamazoo
|42
|20
|18
|1
|3
|44
|116
|139
|Wichita
|39
|15
|22
|1
|1
|32
|112
|148
|Indy
|43
|14
|26
|1
|2
|31
|106
|161
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|46
|27
|15
|2
|2
|58
|169
|134
|Colorado
|44
|26
|14
|1
|3
|56
|160
|136
|Idaho
|44
|24
|14
|4
|2
|54
|149
|143
|Alaska
|41
|24
|12
|1
|4
|53
|142
|128
|Utah
|43
|20
|19
|3
|1
|44
|136
|147
|Missouri
|43
|18
|18
|2
|5
|43
|138
|150
|Rapid City
|41
|14
|20
|7
|0
|35
|125
|148
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Reading 6, Fort Wayne 1
Adirondack 8, Elmira 2
Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens
Wheeling 4, Brampton 0
South Carolina 5, Florida 4, OT
Toledo 6, Rapid City 2
Norfolk 4, Manchester 3, SO
Quad City 7, Indy 2
Missouri 5, Cincinnati 2
Utah 3, Tulsa 2
Colorado 9, Wichita 4
Alaska 3, Idaho 2, OT
Allen 5, Orlando 4, OT
Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Quad City at Indy, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Elmira, 4:05 p.m.
Manchester at Reading, 5 p.m.
Rapid City at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
Quad City at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.