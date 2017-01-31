Sports Listen

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 44 26 11 3 4 59 173 143
Reading 42 25 14 1 2 53 156 117
Wheeling 41 23 15 3 0 49 148 123
Adirondack 41 21 13 4 3 49 144 130
Brampton 41 21 15 2 3 47 140 148
Elmira 42 9 28 5 0 23 94 164
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 41 28 9 2 2 60 150 117
Greenville 43 23 16 3 1 50 135 142
South Carolina 42 23 16 2 1 49 127 114
Orlando 43 21 15 5 2 49 157 158
Atlanta 43 17 19 6 1 41 148 164
Cincinnati 42 18 20 4 0 40 116 125
Norfolk 41 15 22 4 0 34 112 148
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 42 32 8 1 1 66 176 118
Fort Wayne 42 24 14 4 0 52 154 128
Tulsa 48 23 21 4 0 50 137 140
Quad City 43 23 18 0 2 48 132 133
Kalamazoo 43 21 18 1 3 46 121 143
Wichita 39 15 22 1 1 32 112 148
Indy 44 14 27 1 2 31 107 166
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 46 27 15 2 2 58 169 134
Colorado 44 26 14 1 3 56 160 136
Idaho 44 24 14 4 2 54 149 143
Alaska 41 24 12 1 4 53 142 128
Utah 43 20 19 3 1 44 136 147
Missouri 43 18 18 2 5 43 138 150
Rapid City 42 14 21 7 0 35 126 152

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Quad City at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Reading at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Adirondack at Norfolk, 7:15 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Alaska at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Elmira at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

