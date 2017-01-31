ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manchester
|44
|26
|11
|3
|4
|59
|173
|143
|Reading
|42
|25
|14
|1
|2
|53
|156
|117
|Wheeling
|41
|23
|15
|3
|0
|49
|148
|123
|Adirondack
|41
|21
|13
|4
|3
|49
|144
|130
|Brampton
|41
|21
|15
|2
|3
|47
|140
|148
|Elmira
|42
|9
|28
|5
|0
|23
|94
|164
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|41
|28
|9
|2
|2
|60
|150
|117
|Greenville
|43
|23
|16
|3
|1
|50
|135
|142
|South Carolina
|42
|23
|16
|2
|1
|49
|127
|114
|Orlando
|43
|21
|15
|5
|2
|49
|157
|158
|Atlanta
|43
|17
|19
|6
|1
|41
|148
|164
|Cincinnati
|42
|18
|20
|4
|0
|40
|116
|125
|Norfolk
|41
|15
|22
|4
|0
|34
|112
|148
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|42
|32
|8
|1
|1
|66
|176
|118
|Fort Wayne
|42
|24
|14
|4
|0
|52
|154
|128
|Tulsa
|48
|23
|21
|4
|0
|50
|137
|140
|Quad City
|43
|23
|18
|0
|2
|48
|132
|133
|Kalamazoo
|43
|21
|18
|1
|3
|46
|121
|143
|Wichita
|39
|15
|22
|1
|1
|32
|112
|148
|Indy
|44
|14
|27
|1
|2
|31
|107
|166
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|46
|27
|15
|2
|2
|58
|169
|134
|Colorado
|44
|26
|14
|1
|3
|56
|160
|136
|Idaho
|44
|24
|14
|4
|2
|54
|149
|143
|Alaska
|41
|24
|12
|1
|4
|53
|142
|128
|Utah
|43
|20
|19
|3
|1
|44
|136
|147
|Missouri
|43
|18
|18
|2
|5
|43
|138
|150
|Rapid City
|42
|14
|21
|7
|0
|35
|126
|152
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Quad City at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.
What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.
South Carolina at Manchester, 7 p.m.
Reading at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Adirondack at Norfolk, 7:15 p.m.
Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Rapid City at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Alaska at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Elmira at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.
Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.