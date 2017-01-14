Sports Listen

Eggert, Benecken set track record, win luge WCup doubles

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 4:21 am
SIGULDA, Latvia (AP) — Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken set a track record on both runs to win a luge World Cup doubles race Saturday and take a big step toward the overall title.

The Germans won in a combined time of 1 minute, 23.113 seconds.

Oskars Gudramovics and Peteris Kalnins of Latvia were second, 0.363 off the lead on their home track, with Italians Ludwig Rieder and Patrick Rastner 0.695 off the pace in third.

Eggert and Benecken’s sixth win from eight races this season extended their overall lead to 152 points over World Cup holders Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt of Germany, who were 10th on Saturday.

Robin Johannes Geueke and David Gamm remained third in the standings despite failing to finish.

Sports News
