Elana Meyers Taylor claims 3rd straight bobsled World Cup

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 7:07 am
KOENIGSSEE, Germany (AP) — Elana Meyers Taylor led an American 1-2 in winning her third straight bobsled World Cup on Friday.

The 2015 world champion and her brakewoman Kehri Jones were fasted on both runs, and pipped teammates Jamie Greubel Poser and Aja Evans by 0.26 seconds.

Mariama Jamanka and Annika Drazek of Germany were third, 0.66 back, while Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries was fourth with brakewoman Cynthia Appiah.

Defending World Cup champion Humphries still leads the overall standings after six races, but Olympic bronze medalist Greubel Poser is just 17 points behind. Austria’s Christina Hengster is third.

Sports News
