Embiid strong in 4th quarter as 76ers beat Bucks 113-104

By JOE DiGIOVANNI January 16, 2017 6:16 pm
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 12 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers won for the fourth time in five games, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 113-104 on Monday.

The Sixers improved to 13-26. Their only recent loss was Saturday at Washington, when Embiid didn’t play. Embiid is limited to 28 minutes per game while trying to overcome injuries that have slowed his career.

Embiid had 12 rebounds. He made four of nine shots and 13 of 18 free throws.

Jabari Parker and Giannis Antetokounmpo each scored 23 points for Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo was in foul trouble for most of the second half, scoring only two points in 11 minutes after the break and fouling out with 2:51 to go.

Sports News
