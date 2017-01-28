Sports Listen

EMU beats Miami (Ohio) in Oxford for first time since 95-96

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 5:42 pm
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — James Thompson IV had 26 points and 20 rebounds, and Eastern Michigan beat Miami (Ohio) 74-57 on Saturday for its first win at Millett Hall since the 1995-96 season.

Thompson was 12 of 18 from the floor, including four dunks. Willie Mangum IV scored 12 points and Tim Bond added 10 for Eastern Michigan (13-8, 5-3), which moved into a three-way tie atop the Mid-American Conference West Division.

Logan McLane had 16 points and Marcus Weathers 14 to lead Miami (9-12, 2-6), which has lost six of its last seven games.

The Eagles jumped out on a 17-3 run, built a 41-27 halftime lead and had a double-digit lead the rest of the way. The RedHawks shot just 20 of 57 (35 percent) from the floor and 3 of 15 from long range, and were outrebounded 44-30.

