Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeSalary CompressionDoDFCCMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Erin Andrews reveals she…

Erin Andrews reveals she had surgery for cervical cancer

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 10:59 am
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Erin Andrews has revealed that she battled cervical cancer during the NFL season.

The Fox Sports sideline reporter and “Dancing with the Stars” co-host tells Sports Illustrated’s MMQB that she underwent surgery for the cancer at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 11 and was back on the sidelines five days later.

The 38-year-old says that her doctor didn’t recommend that she return to work so soon but that “sports were my escape.”

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

Andrews says she underwent a second procedure on Nov. 1. and was told later that month that radiation and chemotherapy wouldn’t be needed.

Advertisement

Andrews settled last year with two hotel companies that were found partially to blame for a stalker posting secretly recorded nude video of her on the internet.

Topics:
Entertainment News Health News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Erin Andrews reveals she…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy firefighter training

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1913: Supreme Court declares income tax constitutional

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended