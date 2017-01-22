Sports Listen

ETSU beats Wofford 79-72 behind Cromer, Bradford

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — T.J. Cromer and Desonta Bradford scored 17 points apiece, A.J. Merriweather added 16, and Eastern Tennessee State beat Wofford 79-72 on Sunday.

David Burrell scored 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting and the Buccaneers (15-5, 5-2 Southern) made 30 of 52 field goals (57.7 percent) and outrebounded the Terriers 31-23.

Burrell’s 3-pointer with 4:28 left in the first half put ETSU up for good, 32-29, and the Buccaneers led 41-37 at halftime.

Wofford closed to 43-41 on Cameron Jackson’s dunk early in the second half, and to 59-58 on Fletcher Magee’s 3 with 8:44 to go, but the Buccaneers pulled ahead on a 9-0 run capped by Bradford’s 3 and led 68-60 with five minutes left.

Wofford closed to 75-70 on Magee’s jumper with 1:10 left, but Merriweather and Bradford each made a pair of free throws in the final 35 seconds and ETSU held on.

Magee scored 24 points with four 3-pointers and Eric Garcia added 12 with seven assists for the Terriers (8-12, 3-4), who saw their two-game win streak end.

