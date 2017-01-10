Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay freezeOGEFBITom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Sharks-Oilers Sum
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Evans, Texas Tech knock…

Evans, Texas Tech knock off No. 25 Kansas State 66-65

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 11:54 pm
Share

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Keenan Evans made a go-ahead layup with 15 seconds left, helping Texas Tech beat No. 25 Kansas State 66-65 on Tuesday night.

Evans’ basket gave the Red Raiders a 63-62 lead. Aaron Ross and Niem Stevenson then combined for three foul shots for Texas Tech before Barry Brown made a 3-pointer in the final seconds for Kansas State.

Evans finished with 18 points. Zach Smith had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Red Raiders (13-3, 2-2 Big 12), who improved to 11-0 at home.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Kamau Stokes led Kansas State (13-3, 2-2) with 17 points. Dean Wade added 12 points, and D.J. Johnson finished with 11.

Advertisement

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders went 20 for 26 at the line, compared to 13 for 18 for the Wildcats. The difference in free throws helped make up for Kansas State’s 10-for-20 night from beyond the arc. The victory could help Texas Tech get into the poll next week.

Kansas State: The Wildcats had won eight of nine, with the lone loss coming against Kansas.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: Visits Oklahoma on Saturday night. The Sooners lost 81-70 to No. 2 Kansas on Tuesday night, dropping to 0-4 in the Big 12.

Kansas State: Hosts No. 1 Baylor on Saturday. The Bears got their first loss of the season on Tuesday night, falling 89-68 to No. 10 West Virginia.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Evans, Texas Tech knock…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CPR practice

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1861: Lincoln's Secretary of State pick accepts role

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Sharks-Oilers Sum