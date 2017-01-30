Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Operating Status Federal agencies in the Washington, D.C. area are OPEN on Monday, Jan. 30

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ex-Division III player facing…

Ex-Division III player facing murder charge released on bond

By master January 30, 2017 3:12 pm
Share

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Division III football player facing a first-degree murder charge has been released from custody after posting bond.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Hillary Martin confirmed Monday that William Riley Gaul has been released from the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility. Gaul has a Feb. 13 court date.

Gaul was a freshman receiver for Maryville (Tennessee) College last November when he was arrested in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Emma Walker. Gaul was dismissed from the team after the arrest.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Gaul was indicted this month on counts of first-degree murder, especially aggravated stalking, theft, tampering with evidence, reckless endangerment, employing a firearm during a dangerous felony and felony murder. Bond was set at $1 million.

Advertisement

Sheriff’s officials said Walker was found dead inside her house Nov. 21.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ex-Division III player facing…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1835: Andrew Jackson narrowly escapes assassination

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended