Ex-Georgetown player Isaac Copeland transfers to Nebraska

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 11:33 pm
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Former Georgetown player Isaac Copeland has transferred to Nebraska and expects to be eligible to suit up for the Cornhuskers starting in the middle of the 2017-18 season.

Copeland spent the last two-plus seasons at Georgetown before leaving the program in December. In seven games, the 6-foot-9 forward averaged 5.4 points and 3.3 rebounds, highlighted by a 13-point, 13-rebound effort against Maryland.

He started all 33 games for the Hoyas last season, averaging 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds. Copeland reached double figures 20 times, including a career-high 32 points and nine rebounds at Marquette, and 23 points and six rebounds against Duke.

Copeland was rated the No. 16 player in the 2014 recruiting class by ESPN and a five-star recruit by Rivals.

He is enrolled for the spring semester at Nebraska, which started Monday.

Sports News
The Associated Press

