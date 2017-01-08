Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story LeBron James, Cavaliers hold off Suns 120-116 Next Story Rodgers works Hail Mary magic, Packers beat Giants 38-13
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ex-major leaguer Manny Ramirez…

Ex-major leaguer Manny Ramirez to make comeback in Japan

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 11:15 pm
Share

TOKYO (AP) — Former major league outfielder Manny Ramirez has agreed to terms with the Kochi Fighting Dogs of Japan’s independent Shikoku Island League.

The team announced the signing Monday on its official website.

The 44-year-old native of the Dominican Republic played for the EDA Rhinos of Chinese Professional Baseball in Taiwan in 2013, .hitting .352 with eight home runs and 43 RBIs.

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

The four-team independent league is based in Shikoku, the smallest and least populous of Japan’s four main islands.

Advertisement

Ramirez finished his 19-season major league career with a lifetime .312 batting average, 555 home runs and 1,831 RBIs.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ex-major leaguer Manny Ramirez…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story LeBron James, Cavaliers hold off Suns 120-116 Next Story Rodgers works Hail Mary magic, Packers beat Giants 38-13