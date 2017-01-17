Sports Listen

Trending:

BenefitsIRSDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Cowboys’ Jerry Jones says he alone will decide Romo’s future
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » FA fines Man City…

FA fines Man City defender Sagna over Instagram message

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 12:33 pm
Share

LONDON (AP) — The English Football Association has fined Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna 40,000 pounds (around $50,000) for an Instagram post about a referee.

Sagna posted a photo with the caption “10 against 12.. but still fighting and winning as a team” on the social network site following City’s 2-1 win against Burnley on Jan. 2.

Sagna later amended the post to read “still fighting and winning as a team” after a match that saw referee Lee Mason send off midfielder Fernandinho.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

The FA also warned Sagna about his future conduct.

Advertisement

Topics:
Media News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » FA fines Man City…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex'

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Cowboys’ Jerry Jones says he alone will decide Romo’s future