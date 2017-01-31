Sports Listen

Falcons hold media availability in skating rink

By master January 31, 2017 12:26 pm < a min read
HOUSTON (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons’ media availability Tuesday is not being held at a stadium or arena or even in a hotel ballroom.

Try a skating rink inside a Houston mall.

No, the ice isn’t down at The Square at Memorial City. And only a handful of players are scheduled to meet with reporters.

Still, it’s an unusual setting for a Super Bowl event, hard by an Old Navy and a Cheesecake Factory.

Adding to the surreal atmosphere — Houston doesn’t have even a minor league hockey team any longer — was the presence of a high school band playing as buses arrived. Some folks, perhaps puzzled by who was riding in the buses, waved to media members as the vehicles pulled up to the entrance.

Media News Sports News
