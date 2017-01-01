Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Brisbane International Results Next Story Louisville has lots to fix after stretch-run collapse
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Falcons invite Vick back…

Falcons invite Vick back to Atlanta for Dome finale

By PAUL NEWBERRY January 1, 2017 1:22 pm
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — Michael Vick is set to return to the Georgia Dome for the Atlanta Falcons’ final regular-season game in the stadium.

The Falcons say Vick is among numerous former players and coaches who will take part in a halftime ceremony during a game against the New Orleans Saints.

Vick was one of the most dynamic players in team history, but his legacy was marred by a dogfighting operation that sent him to federal prison for almost two years. He never played again for the Falcons.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Now 36, Vick played five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles after getting out of prison. He also spent time largely in backup roles with the New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers, but hasn’t played for anyone this season and it appears his career is over.

Advertisement

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Falcons invite Vick back…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1853: The Gadsden Purchase

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Brisbane International Results Next Story Louisville has lots to fix after stretch-run collapse