Famous San Francisco baseball bar to close, future uncertain

By JANIE HAR January 31, 2017 1:59 am < a min read
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco is girding for a legal showdown over a beloved and now shuttering baseball memorabilia bar in tourist-heavy Union Square named for legendary batter and city son Lefty O’Doul.

The rambunctious piano and sports bar has catered to tourists and locals for decades, its walls crowded with Marilyn Monroe mementos, spurs and horseshoes honoring San Francisco mounted police, and photos of baseball greats.

But now the bar and restaurant’s operator and the building’s landlord are battling over who will continue the Lefty’s tradition, with each side claiming pieces of what makes the bar sing.

Wednesday is the establishment’s final day.

No matter how the legal drama plays out, some fans say it’s the end of an era for a rundown place that welcomed all.

