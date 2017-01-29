Sports Listen

Fans invited to rally for Super Bowl-bound Patriots

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 1:19 pm
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots fans will have one more chance to see the team and wish the players luck before they leave to play in the Super Bowl in Houston.

The team is inviting fans to a special Super Bowl send-off rally Monday morning on NRG Plaza outside The Hall at Patriot Place.

The rally will include a performance by the New England Patriots Cheerleaders.

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and team captains Tom Brady, Devin McCourty, Dont’a Hightower and Matthew Slater will talk to the crowd before the buses leave Foxborough for Logan International Airport.

The Patriots won their ninth conference championship with a 36-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 22. They will face the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl Feb. 5.

