Evgenia Medvedeva wins gold for 2nd straight European title

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 4:30 pm
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Russian teenager Evgenia Medvedeva won gold at the European championships on Friday for her second straight title in the women’s competition.

Leading after the short program, the 17-year-old performed an almost perfect free skate. She opened in great fashion with a beautifully executed combination of a triple flip – triple toe loop to the soundtrack from “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” by Alexandre Desplat and went on with a flawless triple lutz, triple loop and triple flip.

For the best free skate which no one could match, she earned 150.79 points, and a total of 229.71.

Fellow Russian Anna Pogorilayawas was a distant second with 211.39 despite her third best free skate.

In a highly-anticipated performance, five-time European champion Carolina Kostner of Italy took bronze after the second free program.

