FGCU beats Lipscomb 84-80 behind Johnson’s 23 points

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 7:57 pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zach Johnson scored 23 points and Demetris Morant had 15 as Florida Gulf Coast kept Lipscomb at bay with an 84-80 win on Saturday and seized control of first place in the Atlantic Sun.

Florida Gulf Coast (14-5, 3-0) has won seven straight, with the last three coming on the road against conference foes.

Rayjon Tucker’s 3 with 6:03 left put the Eagles in front 74-60. Lipscomb rallied to outscore FGCU 16-4, closing to 78-76 on Josh Williams’ 3, but the Bisons couldn’t get any closer.

Christian Terrell and Marc-Eddy Norelia each had 14 points for the Eagles. Florida Gulf Coast outscored Lipscomb 40-20 in the paint.

Williams led Lipscomb (10-10, 2-1) with 24 points, Garrison Matthews scored 17, Rob Marberry added 14, and Nathan Moran had 11 for the Bisons. The loss snapped Lipscomb’s six-game winning streak.

