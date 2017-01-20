Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Murray, Wawrinka advance to 4th round at Australian Open
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » FIFA appoints CONMEBOL president…

FIFA appoints CONMEBOL president to chair finance panel

By master January 20, 2017 6:55 am
Share

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has appointed the president of the corruption-ravaged South American governing body to chair its finance committee.

FIFA says Alejandro Dominguez of Paraguay leads the new eight-member panel, which includes two independent officials from outside soccer.

Dominguez won the CONMEBOL election last year after his predecessor, Juan Angel Napout, was indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice in a soccer racketeering case and arrested in Switzerland. Two more former CONMEBOL presidents were previously indicted.

OPM offers guidance for feds who telework from home with children, dependents

FIFA froze funding to the Paraguay-based CONMEBOL during the ongoing American investigation, which does not implicate Dominguez.

Advertisement

FIFA says the finance panel “shall monitor the financial management and advise the FIFA Council on financial matters and asset management.”

Dominguez will be paid $500,000 for “additional roles and responsibilities,” plus a $300,000 FIFA Council stipend.

Topics:
Business News Government News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » FIFA appoints CONMEBOL president…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security sweep

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1981: Iran hostage crisis ends

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Murray, Wawrinka advance to 4th round at Australian Open