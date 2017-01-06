Sports Listen

FIFA wins legal case over picking Qatar as World Cup host

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 7:53 am
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has defeated a legal challenge by trade union groups over picking Qatar as the 2022 World Cup host.

FIFA says the Commercial Court in Zurich rejected a case filed by labor activists in the Netherlands and Bangladesh on behalf of a Bangladeshi construction worker employed on a World Cup project.

The case claimed FIFA acted wrongfully in choosing Qatar without demanding reform of labor laws, and should be held liable for abuses.

Labor and human rights groups have campaigned against a system for employing hundreds of thousands of migrant workers in the gas-rich emirate.

FIFA says it “welcomes the decision” of the courts, and “will continue to urge the Qatari authorities to ensure safe and decent working conditions for construction workers.”

