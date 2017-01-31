Fight Schedule

Feb. 2

At Horseshoe Casino, Tunica, Miss. (FS1), Sammy Vasquez Jr. vs. Luis Collazo, 10, welterweights; Yordenis Ugas vs. Levan Ghvamichava, 10, welterweights; Ryan Karl vs. Eddie Ramirez, 10, junior welterweights.

Feb. 10

At Buffalo Run Casino, Miami, Okla. (SHO), Ivan Baranchyk vs. Abel Ramos, 10, super lightweights.

At Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio, Robert Easter Jr. vs. Luis Cruz, 12, for Easter’s IBF lightweight title; Rau’Shee Warren vs. Zhanat Zhakiyanov, 12, for Warren’s WBA Super World bantamweight title.

Feb. 11

At Jalisco Guadalajara (Mexico) Arena, Juan Jose Velasco vs. Fernando Marin, 10, for Velasco’s WBA Fedebol welterweight title.

Advertisement

Feb. 17

At Wilmington, Del. (PPV), Roy Jones Jr. vs. Bobby Gunn, 12, for the vacant WBF World cruiserweight title.

Feb. 18

At Cintas Center, Cincinnati (SHO), David Avanesyan vs. Lamont Peterson, 12, for Avanesyan’s WBA welterweight title; Adrien Broner vs. Adrian Granados, 10, junior welterweights; Gary Russell Jr. vs. Oscar Escandon, 12, for Russell’s WBC World featherweight title; Jermell Charlo vs. Charles Hatley, 12, for Charlo’s WBC World junior middleweight title; Marcus Browne vs. Thomas Williams, 10, light heavyweights.

Feb. 25

At Hull, England, Gavin McDonnell vs. Rey Vargas, 12, for vacant WBC World junior featherweight title; Luke Campbell vs. Jairo Lopez, 12, for Campbell’s WBC Silver lightweight title; Tommy Coyle vs. Kofi Yates, 12, junior welterweights.

At Ford Center, Frisco, Texas (PPV), Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Moises Flores, 12, for Rigondeaux’s WBA Super World super bantamweight title; Miguel Cotto vs. James Kirkland, 12, super welterweights.

At Legacy Arena, Birmingham, Ala. (FOX), Deontay Wilder vs. Andrzej Wawrzyk, 12, for Wilder’s WBC World heavyweight title; Dominic Breazeale vs. Artur Szpilka, 10, heavyweights; Travis Kauffman vs. Amir Mansour, 10, heavyweights.

March 4

At Bangkok, Thailand, Nawaphon Sor Rungvisai vs. Juan Hernandez Navarrete, 12, for the vacant WBC flyweight title.

At O2 Arena, London, Tony Bellew vs. David Haye, 12, heavyweights.

At New York (SHO), Keith Thurman vs. Danny Garcia, 12, for Thurman’s WBA Super World and Garcia’s WBC World welterweight titles; Erickson Lubin vs. Jorge Cota, 12, junior middleweights.

March 11

At Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, N.Y. (HBO), David Lemieux vs. Curtis Stevens, 12, for Lemieux’s NABO middleweight title.

March 18

At TBA, Germany, Tyron Zeuge vs. Paul Smith, 12, for Zeuge’s WBA World super middleweight title.

At Madison Square Garden, New York (PPV), Gennady Golovkin vs. Daniel Jacobs, 12, for Golovkin’s WBA Super World/WBC World/IBF/IBO middleweight titles; Carlos Cuadras Vs. David Carmona, 10, super flyweights.

March 25

At Manchester (England) Arena (SHO), Jorge Linares, vs. Anthony Crolla, 12, for Linares’ WBC and WBA lightweight titles.

April 29

At Wembley Stadium, London, Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko, for Joshua’s IBF and the vacant WBA heavyweight titles.