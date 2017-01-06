Florida softball league is 87 _ many players are even older

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Kids & Kubs softball league is a relic of old Florida. But don’t call the players out — they’re all over 75 and playing to their hearts content in a field along St. Petersburg’s waterfront.
They’re a senior league that plays from November to April. Also known as the “three-quarters league,” they’re all over 75. Five are over 90.
Kids & Kubs began in 1930. In the 1940s, some 5,000 people packed the bleachers. Black-and-white newsreels highlighted the “energetic grandpas.” (The league’s now co-ed). While they’ve updated their dress white uniforms and no longer don bow ties, they still play doubleheaders three times weekly.
One player calls the league the only thing that keeps him going and credits playing ball for his longevity.