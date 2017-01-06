Sports Listen

Sports News

Fly fisherman, conservationist Bud Lilly dies at 91

By master January 6, 2017 10:55 am
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Fly fishing legend, conservationist and catch-and-release pioneer Bud Lilly has died of congestive heart failure at a Montana care center. He was 91.

Chris Lilly says his father died Wednesday in Bozeman.

Lilly was a fishing guide and owned Bud Lilly’s Trout Shop in West Yellowstone from 1961 until 1982. He was an early advocate for catch-and-release fishing, which helped preserve the wild trout fishery in the Madison River. He was a founding member and the first president of the Montana chapter of Trout Unlimited.

Later in life, Lilly frequently brought his message to lawmakers in Helena, lobbying for conservation initiatives and against any measures he felt would endanger fish.

Lilly is survived by his wife Esther, five children and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Pat, in 1984.

