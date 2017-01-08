Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story College Basketball Scores Next Story Women’s College Basketball Scores
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Fox, Emezie lead Army…

Fox, Emezie lead Army to 66-57 win over Loyola Maryland

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 2:59 pm
Share

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Fox scored 14 points, John Emezie had 13 and Army ended a three-game losing streak with a 66-57 win over Loyola Maryland on Sunday.

Fox had two free throws to cap a 13-0 run to give Army a 20-6 lead with 7:49 left in the first half. The Black Knights led 29-19 at the half and Fox converted a 3-point play making it 37-21 early in the second.

The closest the Greyhounds would get after that was 45-40 on a 3-pointer by Ian Langendoerfer and his two free throws with 11:01 to play but Emezie answered with two quick baskets and added a 3 at 8:54 and it was back to a 10-point game.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Luke Morrison added 11 points for Army (7-9, 1-3 Patriot League), which went 7 of 19 behind the arc and made 13 of 14 free throws.

Advertisement

Cam Gregory had 16 points and Andre Walker 14 for Loyola (8-7, 2-2), which had won four of five. The Greyhounds shot 34 percent, making just 4 of 23 3s.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Fox, Emezie lead Army…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story College Basketball Scores Next Story Women’s College Basketball Scores