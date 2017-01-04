Sports Listen

France moves to 2-0 at Hopman Cup after beating Britain

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 1:23 am
PERTH, Australia (AP) — France’s Kristina Mladenovic and Richard Gasquet won their singles matches Wednesday to give France victory over Britain at the Hopman Cup mixed teams tournament.

Mladenovic beat Heather Watson 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 before Gasquet defeated Dan Evans 6-4, 6-2 to give France its second win after beating Germany on Monday.

Temperatures during the opening match rose to as high as 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), forcing both players to conserve their energy.

“It was definitely difficult,” said Mladenovic, who estimated she drank seven bottles of fluid during the match. “Sometimes you would like to try to put more intensity, but you have to be smart sometimes and maybe not run down every single ball.”

In another Group A match later Wednesday, Roger Federer — playing his second match for Switzerland after a six-month left knee injury layoff — and Belinda Bencic were scheduled to play Alexander Zverev and Andrea Petkovic of Germany.

Switzerland won its opening match against Britain and a victory over Germany would leave France and Switzerland playing for a spot in Saturday’s final when they conclude round-robin play on Friday.

The United States, represented by Coco Vandeweghe and Jack Sock, have already qualified for the final from Group B after beating defending champions Australia and Spain in its opening matches.

Sports News
The Associated Press

