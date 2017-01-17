Free Agents Signings

NEW YORK (AP) — The 58 free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management source. For players with minor league contracts, letter agreements for major league contracts are in parentheses:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (1) — Re-signed Logan Ondrusek, rhp, to a $650,000, one-year contract.

BOSTON (1) — Signed Mitch Moreland, 1b, Texas, to a $5.5 million, one-year contract.

CHICAGO (1) — Signed Derek Holland, lhp, Texas, to a $6 million, one-year contract.

Advertisement

CLEVELAND (1) — Signed Edwin Encarnacion, 1b-dh, to a $60 million, three-year contract.

DETROIT (1) — Signed Alex Avila, c, Chicago White Sox, to a $2 million, one-year contract.

HOUSTON (3) — Signed Charlie Morton, rhp, Philadelphia, to $14 million, two-year contract; signed Josh Reddick, of, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $52 million, four-year contract; signed Carlos Beltran, of, Texas, to a $16 million, one-year contract.

KANSAS CITY (1) — Re-signed Drew Butera, c, to a $3.8 million, two-year contract.

LOS ANGELES (2) — Re-signed Andrew Bailey, rhp, to a $1 million, one-year contract; signed Jesse Chavez, rhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $5.75 million, one-year contract.

MINNESOTA (2) — Signed Jason Castro, c, Houston, to a $24.5 million, three-year contract; signed Ryan Vogelsong, rhp, to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK (2) — Signed Matt Holliday, of, St. Louis, to a $13 million, one-year contract; signed Aroldis Chapman, lhp, Chicago Cubs, to an $86 million, five-year contract.

OAKLAND (2) — Signed Matt Joyce, of, Pittsburgh, to an $11 million, two-year contract; signed Rajai Davis, of, Cleveland, to a $6 million, one-year contract.

SEATTLE (1) — Signed Marc Rzepczynski, lhp, Washington, to an $11 million, two-year contract.

TAMPA BAY (1) — Signed Wilson Ramos, c, Washington, to a $12.5 million, two-year contract.

TEXAS (2) — Signed Andrew Cashner, rhp, Miami, to a $10 million, one-year contract; re-signed Carlos Gomez, of, to an $11.5 million, one-year contract.

TORONTO (3) — Signed Kendrys Morales, dh, Kansas City, to a $33 million, three-year contract; signed Steve Pearce, 1b, Baltimore, to a $12.5 million, two-year contract; re-signed Gavin Floyd, rhp, to a minor league contract.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (2) — Signed Jeff Mathis, c, Miami, to a $4 million, two-year contract; signed Fernando Rodney, rhp, Miami, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract.

ATLANTA (3) — Signed R.A. Dickey, rhp, Toronto, to an $8 million, one-year contract; signed Bartolo Colon, rhp, New York Mets, to a $12.5 million, one-year contract; signed Sean Rodriguez, inf, Pittsburgh, to an $11.5 million, two-year contract.

CHICAGO (3) — Signed Jon Jay, of, San Diego, to an $8 million, one-year contract; signed Brian Duensing, lhp, Baltimore, to a $2 million, one-year contract'; signed Kohi Uehara, rhp, Boston, to a $6 million, one-year contract.

CINCINNATI (1) — Signed Drew Storen, rhp, Seattle, to a $3 million, one-year contract.

COLORADO (2) — Signed Ian Desmond, of-1b, Texas, to a $70 million, five-year contract; signed Mike Dunn, lhp, Miami, to a $19 million, three-year contract.

LOS ANGELES (3) — Re-signed Rich Hill, lhp, to a $48 million, three-year contract; re-signed Justin Turner, 3b, to a $64 million, four-year contract; re-signed Kenley Jansen, rhp, to an $80 million, five-year contract.

MIAMI (5) — Signed Edinson Volquez, rhp, Miami, to a $22 million, two-year contract; signed A.J. Ellis, c, Philadelphia, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract; re-signed Dustin McGowan, rhp, to a $1.75 million, one-year contract; signed Junichi Tazawa, rhp, Boston, to a $12 million, two-year contract; signed Brad Ziegler, rhp, Boston, to a $12 million, two-year contract.

NEW YORK (2) — Neil Walker, 2b, accepted $17.2 million qualifying offer; re-signed Yoenis Cespedes, of, to a $110 million, four-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA (4) — Jeremy Hellickson, rhp, accepted $17.2 million qualifying offer; signed Joaquin Benoit, rhp, Toronto, to a $7.5 million, one-year contract; signed Sean Burnett, lhp, Washington, to a minor league contract; re-signed Andres Blanco, 3b, to a $3 million, one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH (2) — Signed Daniel Hudson, rhp, Arizona, to an $11 million, two-year contract; re-signed Ivan Nova, rhp, to a $26 million, three-year contract.

ST. LOUIS (2) — Signed Brett Cecil, lhp, Toronto, to a $30.5 million, four-year contract; signed Dexter Fowler, of, Chicago Cubs, to an $82.5 million, five-year contract.

SAN DIEGO (2) — Signed Jhoulys Chacin, rhp, to a $1.75 million, one-year contract; re-signed Clayton Richard, lhp, to a $1.75 million, one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO (1) — Signed Mark Melancon, rhp, Washington, to a $62 million, four-year contract.

WASHINGTON (1) — Re-signed Chris Heisey, of, to a $1.4 million, one-year contract.

___

JAPAN CENTRAL LEAGUE

YOMIURI (1) — Signed Casey McGehee, 3b, Detroit, to a one-year contract.