Free throw gives Southern win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 76-75

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 9:15 pm
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jared Sam hit the first of two free throws with :04 left and Southern University held off Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 76-75 in a Southwestern Conference battle Saturday night.

Deshon Bayless’ layup with 1:05 left tied the game at 75-75, but his 3-point attempt at the buzzer missed the mark.

Shawn Prudhomme hit 6 of 11 shots from behind the 3-point arc and was 8 of 13 overall from the field to total 22 points and lead Southern (7-11, 3-2). Chris Thomas, Tre’lun Banks and Sam each added 11 points.

The Jaguars shot a crisp 53.5 percent from the field (23 of 43), including 8 of 19 from distance.

Trent Steen scored 18 points off the Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4-14, 3-1) bench, knocking down 6 of 8 shots from the field and converting 6 of 10 from the free throw line. Charles Jackson added 14 points.

Sports News
The Associated Press

