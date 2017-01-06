Friday’s College Basketball

EAST

Baruch 65, Lehman 63

Hobart 78, Bard 64

Monmouth (NJ) 92, Iona 74

Advertisement

Rider 73, Marist 62

SOUTH

Barton 89, Southern Wesleyan 59

Limestone 76, Mount Olive 51

Tenn. Wesleyan 100, St. Andrews 79

MIDWEST

Akron 66, W. Michigan 59

Bethany Lutheran 96, Finlandia 61

Dayton 67, Rhode Island 64

Green Bay 80, Milwaukee 69

Minn.-Morris 87, North Central (Minn.) 79

Northland 73, Martin Luther 58

Northwestern (Minn.) 88, Crown (Minn.) 57

St. Norbert 100, Grinnell 73

UIC 78, Detroit 64

Viterbo 73, Presentation 63

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.