Friday’s College Basketball

EAST
Iona 96, Fairfield 89
Monmouth (NJ) 82, Manhattan 71
Quinnipiac 95, Canisius 90
Yale 75, Brown 74
SOUTH
Oakland 79, N. Kentucky 70
MIDWEST
Akron 70, E. Michigan 63
Milwaukee 63, Cleveland St. 62
Wright St. 106, Detroit 88
Youngstown St. 92, Green Bay 89
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.