Friday's College Basketball

Friday’s College Basketball

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 10:14 pm
EAST

Iona 96, Fairfield 89

Monmouth (NJ) 82, Manhattan 71

Quinnipiac 95, Canisius 90

Yale 75, Brown 74

SOUTH

Oakland 79, N. Kentucky 70

MIDWEST

Akron 70, E. Michigan 63

Milwaukee 63, Cleveland St. 62

Wright St. 106, Detroit 88

Youngstown St. 92, Green Bay 89

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

