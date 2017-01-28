Sports Listen

Friday's College Basketball Scores

Friday’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 12:16 am
EAST

Columbia 66, Dartmouth 54

Harvard 75, Cornell 71

Hobart 92, Vassar 70

Iona 77, Siena 66

Monmouth (NJ) 95, Quinnipiac 76

Yale 85, Brown 75

SOUTH

Centre 75, Birmingham-Southern 62

Limestone 90, Barton 56

Maryville (Tenn.) 81, William Peace 77

Rhodes 107, Oglethorpe 101

Sewanee 62, Millsaps 50

VCU 73, Dayton 68

MIDWEST

Augustana (SD) 90, Minn. Duluth 67

Bemidji St. 78, Concordia (St.P.) 62

Bethany Lutheran 99, Crown (Minn.) 90

Concordia (Mich.) 81, Concordia (Wis.) 71

Finlandia 81, Wis.-Superior 76

Green Bay 80, Oakland 72

Indiana-Northwest 115, Great Lakes Christian 70

Milwaukee 73, Detroit 69, OT

Minn. St.-Mankato 78, Minn.-Crookston 74

Minn.-Morris 94, Martin Luther 61

N. Kentucky 79, UIC 62

Northern St. (SD) 86, Sioux Falls 84

Northland 82, St. Scholastica 78

SW Minnesota St. 113, Minn. St.-Moorhead 105

St. Cloud St. 84, Wayne (Neb.) 80

Upper Iowa 87, Mary 78

Valparaiso 70, Wright St. 55

Winona St. 83, Minot St. 82, OT

FAR WEST

Corban 108, Walla Walla 72

Weber St. 96, Idaho St. 74

