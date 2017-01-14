Friday’s College Hockey Scores

Bentley 6, Niagara 3
Boston U. 2, Boston College 1
Castleton 2, New England Coll. 1
Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.
Cornell 5, Princeton 1
Mercyhurst 3, Army 1
Notre Dame 2, Merrimack 1
Penn St. 5, Michigan St. 2
Quinnipiac 4, Colgate 1
RIT 5, American International 0
RPI 4, Harvard 0
Sacred Heart 2, Holy Cross 1, OT
St. Lawrence 2, Brown 1
Union (N.Y.) 4, Dartmouth 1
Vermont 4, Providence 3
Wentworth 9, Post (Conn.) 0
Yale 2, Clarkson 1
Adrian 5, Lake Forest 1
Alaska 3, Ferris St. 3, OT
Alaska Anchorage 3, Michigan Tech 3, OT
Bowling Green 3, Minnesota St. 2, OT
Lake Superior St. 1, N. Michigan 1, OT
Miami (Ohio) 6, North Dakota 3
Minnesota 5, Michigan 2
Ohio St. 6, Arizona St. 1
St. Cloud St. 2, Minn.-Duluth 1
St. Scholastica 3, Milwaukee Engineering 3, OT
W. Michigan 3, Denver 0
Canisius 4, Air Force 1
Omaha 5, Colorado College 2