Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story No. 17 UCLA women beat No. 10 Oregon State 66-56 Next Story Friday’s College Basketball
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Friday's College Hockey Scores

Friday’s College Hockey Scores

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 1:13 am
Share
EAST

Bentley 6, Niagara 3

Boston U. 2, Boston College 1

Castleton 2, New England Coll. 1

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Cornell 5, Princeton 1

Advertisement

Mercyhurst 3, Army 1

Notre Dame 2, Merrimack 1

Penn St. 5, Michigan St. 2

Quinnipiac 4, Colgate 1

RIT 5, American International 0

RPI 4, Harvard 0

Sacred Heart 2, Holy Cross 1, OT

St. Lawrence 2, Brown 1

Union (N.Y.) 4, Dartmouth 1

Vermont 4, Providence 3

Wentworth 9, Post (Conn.) 0

Yale 2, Clarkson 1

MIDWEST

Adrian 5, Lake Forest 1

Alaska 3, Ferris St. 3, OT

Alaska Anchorage 3, Michigan Tech 3, OT

Bowling Green 3, Minnesota St. 2, OT

Lake Superior St. 1, N. Michigan 1, OT

Miami (Ohio) 6, North Dakota 3

Minnesota 5, Michigan 2

Ohio St. 6, Arizona St. 1

St. Cloud St. 2, Minn.-Duluth 1

St. Scholastica 3, Milwaukee Engineering 3, OT

W. Michigan 3, Denver 0

FAR WEST

Canisius 4, Air Force 1

Omaha 5, Colorado College 2

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Friday's College Hockey Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story No. 17 UCLA women beat No. 10 Oregon State 66-56 Next Story Friday’s College Basketball