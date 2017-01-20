Sports Listen

Sports News

Friday’s College Hockey Scores

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 11:38 pm
EAST

American Intl. 7, Niagara 3

Air Force 6, Robert Morris 2

Canisius 3, RIT 1

Mercyhurst 3, Holy Cross 3, OT

Bentley 3, Sacred Heart 1

Ohio St. 3, Penn St. 3, OT

Nazareth 4, Utica 2

Yale 7, Dartmouth 0

Castleton 2, Babson 2, OT

St. Lawrence 3, Colgate 0

Harvard 3, Brown 0

Clarkson 3, Cornell 3, OT

Vermont 5, UConn 4

Boston College 6, UMass 1

Northeastern 4, Merrimack 1

Providence 4, UMass-Lowell 3

Boston U. 4, Maine 1

MIDWEST

Michigan St. 3, Michigan 0

St. Norbert 3, Adrian 1

Minnesota 4, Wisconsin 3, OT

New Hampshire 2, Notre Dame 2, OT

W. Michigan 4, Colorado College 2

Miami (Ohio) 3, Omaha 3, OT

St. Cloud St. 3, Denver 2, OT

Minn.-Duluth 5, North Dakota 3

Alaska 3, Bowling Green 2

Minnesota St. 4, Michigan Tech 4, OT

N. Michigan 6, Alaska Anchorage 1

Lake Superior St. 5, Ala.-Huntsville 4

Ferris St. 5, Bemidji St. 2

The Associated Press

