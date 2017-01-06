Sports Listen

Sports News

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 9:19 pm
BOYS BASKETBALL

Bishop O’Connell, Va. 85, Good Counsel 50

Catonsville 56, Lansdowne 45

City College 46, Bluford Drew Jemison 35

Dematha 71, Bishop Ireton, Va. 49

Glenelg 63, River Hill 44

Great Mills 67, Patuxent 55

Huntingtown 58, Calvert 49

La Plata 45, McDonough 42

Liberty 62, South Carroll 37

North Harford 47, Fallston 44

Patterson 68, New Era Academy 38

Paul VI, Va. 73, Bishop McNamara 53

Walt Whitman 50, Winston Churchill 36

Westlake 78, Thomas Stone 70

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Harford Tech vs. Elkton, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Annapolis 44, Broadneck 34

Baltimore Poly 68, Baltimore Northwestern 47

Benjamin Franklin High School 53, Digital Harbor 13

Bullis 59, Flint Hill, Va. 54

Clear Spring 56, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 34

Edmondson-Westside 37, FAET 9

Elizabeth Seton 49, Bishop Ireton, Va. 47

John Carroll 57, Archbishop Spalding 51

Linganore 38, Thomas Johnson 12

Mergenthaler 60, Carver Vo- Tech 24

North County 41, Glen Burnie 32

North Point 80, Lackey 22

Old Mill 78, Pasadena Chesapeake 50

Paint Branch 93, Sherwood 75

Paul VI, Va. 82, Bishop McNamara 68

Poolesville 61, Watkins Mill 34

Reginald Lewis 48, Lake Clifton 32

Severna Park 55, South River 38

South Carroll 55, Liberty 39

Walt Whitman 65, Winston Churchill 42

Sports News
