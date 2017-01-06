Friday’s Scores

Bishop O’Connell, Va. 85, Good Counsel 50
Catonsville 56, Lansdowne 45
City College 46, Bluford Drew Jemison 35
Dematha 71, Bishop Ireton, Va. 49
Glenelg 63, River Hill 44
Great Mills 67, Patuxent 55
Huntingtown 58, Calvert 49
La Plata 45, McDonough 42
Liberty 62, South Carroll 37
North Harford 47, Fallston 44
Patterson 68, New Era Academy 38
Paul VI, Va. 73, Bishop McNamara 53
Walt Whitman 50, Winston Churchill 36
Westlake 78, Thomas Stone 70
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Harford Tech vs. Elkton, ppd.
Annapolis 44, Broadneck 34
Baltimore Poly 68, Baltimore Northwestern 47
Benjamin Franklin High School 53, Digital Harbor 13
Bullis 59, Flint Hill, Va. 54
Clear Spring 56, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 34
Edmondson-Westside 37, FAET 9
Elizabeth Seton 49, Bishop Ireton, Va. 47
John Carroll 57, Archbishop Spalding 51
Linganore 38, Thomas Johnson 12
Mergenthaler 60, Carver Vo- Tech 24
North County 41, Glen Burnie 32
North Point 80, Lackey 22
Old Mill 78, Pasadena Chesapeake 50
Paint Branch 93, Sherwood 75
Paul VI, Va. 82, Bishop McNamara 68
Poolesville 61, Watkins Mill 34
Reginald Lewis 48, Lake Clifton 32
Severna Park 55, South River 38
South Carroll 55, Liberty 39
Walt Whitman 65, Winston Churchill 42