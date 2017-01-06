Sports Listen

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 11:29 pm
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Albemarle 45, Monticello 35

Amelia Academy 76, Brunswick Academy 36

Annandale 52, W.T. Woodson 42

Atlee 65, Hanover 59

Battlefield 66, Osbourn 35

Bayside 61, Tallwood 35

Bethel Christian School 69, Sweethaven Christian Academy 40

Booker T. Washington 50, Churchland 30

Briar Woods 57, Stone Bridge 45

Broadfording Christian Academy, Md. 38, Shenandoah Valley Christian 34

Broadway 63, Fort Defiance 29

Bullis, Md. 59, Flint Hill 54

Central Wise 70, Union 39

Chantilly 45, Centreville 37

Christ Chapel Academy 51, Highland-Warrenton 36

Culpeper 49, Fauquier 32

Deep Creek 56, Great Bridge 23

Deep Run 37, Glen Allen 30

East Rockingham 61, Luray 35

Eastern Mennonite 37, Grace Christian 36

Edison 47, Wakefield 38

Elizabeth Seton, Md. 49, Bishop Ireton 47

Fairfax 44, Hayfield 37

Fairfax Home School 78, Seton School 59

First Colonial 49, Frank Cox 40

George Marshall 51, Falls Church 41

Glenvar 56, James River-Buchanan 26

Hampton 44, Warwick 42

Harrisonburg 48, Turner Ashby 36

Herndon 66, Oakton 23

Highland Springs 80, Henrico 25

J.R. Tucker 69, Hermitage 55

King George 49, Spotsylvania 35

Lakeland 45, Indian River 32

Langley 54, McLean 35

Lee-Davis 46, Patrick Henry-Ashland 32

Lord Botetourt 54, William Fleming 53

Loudoun County 62, Heritage (Leesburg) 40

Loudoun Valley 51, Rock Ridge 24

Menchville 64, Kecoughtan 61

Mills Godwin 57, Douglas Freeman 29

Nansemond River 46, Grassfield 38

Northside 58, Rockbridge County 24

Norview 62, Norcom 52

Ocean Lakes 49, Kellam 31

Park View-Sterling 55, Dominion 41

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 56, Cave Spring 54

Patriot 57, Colgan 42

Paul VI 82, Bishop McNamara, Md. 68

Princess Anne 73, Kempsville 15

Randolph-Macon 36, Tandem Friends School 10

Riverheads 57, Wilson Memorial 49

Roanoke Catholic 51, North Cross 23

Salem Christian 52, New Community 23

Salem-Va. Beach 49, Maury 38

South Lakes 51, Yorktown 39

Spotswood 57, R.E. Lee-Staunton 31

Strasburg 38, Madison County 33

Stuarts Draft 61, Page County 45

T.C. Williams 64, South County 24

Trinity at Meadowview 39, Oakcrest 33

Trinity Christian School 35, Fredericksburg Academy 17

Tuscarora 65, Broad Run 45

Varina 56, Armstrong 8

West Springfield 53, Mount Vernon 35

Western Albemarle 43, Charlottesville 40

Western Branch 51, Hickory 36

Westfield 45, James Robinson 35

William Byrd 58, Alleghany 43

Woodside 43, Heritage-Newport News 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Altavista vs. Appomattox, ppd. to Jan 11.

Amelia County vs. Central Lunenburg, ccd.

Bethel vs. Gloucester, ppd.

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot vs. Tidewater Academy, ccd.

Broadwater Academy vs. Williamsburg Christian Academy, ccd.

Brookville vs. Liberty-Bedford, ppd.

Carlisle vs. Fuqua School, ppd.

Carroll County vs. Christiansburg, ppd.

Castlewood vs. J.I. Burton, ccd.

Chatham vs. Nelson County, ppd.

Chilhowie vs. Fort Chiswell, ppd.

Clover Garden, N.C. vs. Westover Christian, ccd.

Cumberland vs. Nottoway, ppd.

Eastern Montgomery vs. Craig County, ppd. to Feb 3.

Floyd County vs. Radford, ppd.

George Wythe-Wytheville vs. Galax, ppd.

Giles vs. Auburn, ppd.

Greensville County vs. Brunswick, ppd. to Jan 23.

GW-Danville vs. Bassett, ppd.

Halifax County vs. Martinsville, ppd.

Handley vs. Skyline, ppd. to Jan 30.

Jefferson Forest vs. E.C. Glass, ppd. to Jan 21.

John Battle vs. Lee High, ppd.

John Marshall vs. TJ-Richmond, ppd. to Jan 13.

Magna Vista vs. Patrick County, ppd.

Marion vs. Grayson County, ppd.

Nandua vs. Norfolk Christian, ppd.

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring vs. Holston, ppd.

Portsmouth Christian vs. Walsingham Academy, ccd.

Pulaski County vs. Hidden Valley, ppd. to Jan 11.

Randolph Henry vs. Buckingham County, ppd. to Jan 12.

Richlands vs. Lebanon, ppd.

Ridgeview vs. Gate City, ppd. to Jan 12.

Sherando vs. East Hardy, W.Va., ppd.

Stafford vs. North Stafford, ppd.

Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg vs. Buffalo Gap, ppd. to Jan 9.

Surry County vs. Park View-South Hill, ccd.

Twin Springs vs. Rye Cove, ppd.

William Campbell vs. Dan River, ppd. to Jan 18.

William Monroe vs. Clarke County, ppd. to Jan 23.

Windsor vs. Sussex Central, ppd.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Albemarle 68, Monticello 42

Amelia Academy 85, Brunswick Academy 65

Battlefield 78, Osbourn 64

Bishop O’Connell 85, Good Counsel, Md. 50

Booker T. Washington 64, Churchland 57

Broad Run 70, Tuscarora 69

Broadway 53, Fort Defiance 48, OT

Brooke Point 32, Mountain View 30

Bruton 47, Warhill 41

Collegiate-Richmond 62, Fork Union Prep 53

Courtland 65, Chancellor 60

Culpeper 76, Fauquier 72

Dematha, Md. 71, Bishop Ireton 49

Denbigh 72, Phoebus 65

Denbigh Baptist 72, Hampton Christian 65

Dinwiddie 57, Colonial Heights 56

Dominion 83, Park View-Sterling 44

East Rockingham 74, Luray 50

Episcopal 72, St. John Paul the Great 59

Frank Cox 64, First Colonial 62, 2OT

Freedom (Woodbridge) 66, Gar-Field 54

George Marshall 60, Falls Church 20

George Mason 60, J.E.B. Stuart 51

Glen Allen 55, Deep Run 51

Grassfield 61, Nansemond River 59

Hampton 88, Warwick 61

Hanover 64, Atlee 55

Harrisonburg 58, Turner Ashby 37

Hayfield 70, Fairfax 51

Henrico 71, Highland Springs 66, OT

Heritage (Leesburg) 71, Loudoun County 38

Heritage-Newport News 47, Woodside 36

Hermitage 56, J.R. Tucker 51

Herndon 53, Oakton 52

Highland-Warrenton 69, Christ Chapel Academy 55

Huntington Prep, W.Va. 85, Blue Ridge 77

Indian River 67, Lakeland 55

James Madison 65, Washington-Lee 53

James Monroe 71, Caroline 67

James Robinson 52, Westfield 42

Jamestown 84, York 56

Kempsville 83, Princess Anne 37

Kettle Run 59, Brentsville 39

King George 67, Spotsylvania 59

King William 74, West Point 50

Lafayette 78, New Kent 69

Lake Braddock 99, West Potomac 85

Lake Taylor 87, Granby 55

Lancaster 57, Colonial Beach 54

Langley 60, McLean 46

Loudoun Valley 74, Rock Ridge 42

Massaponax 53, Colonial Forge 50

Mathews 64, Carver Academy 54

Maury 67, Salem-Va. Beach 61

Mills Godwin 63, Douglas Freeman 37

Mountain View Christian Academy 61, Randolph-Macon 57

Norcom 64, Norview 60

Northside 69, Rockbridge County 51

Osbourn Park 58, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 45

Oscar Smith 64, King’s Fork 54

Patrick Henry-Ashland 60, Lee-Davis 34

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 43, Cave Spring 40

Patriot 66, Colgan 53

Paul VI 73, Bishop McNamara, Md. 53

Potomac 62, C.D. Hylton 53

Prince George 83, Petersburg 43

Riverside 70, Manassas Park 68

Roanoke Catholic 58, Covenant School 31

SA St. Anthony, Texas 64, Mountain Mission 50

Smithfield 50, Grafton 41

South Lakes 51, Yorktown 39

Spotswood 75, R.E. Lee-Staunton 63

St. Annes-Belfield 64, Christchurch 41

Stone Bridge 59, Briar Woods 56

Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 54, Buffalo Gap 45

Stuarts Draft 110, Page County 79

Tallwood 57, Bayside 45

Timberlake Christian 59, New Covenant 57

TJ-Alexandria 63, Lee-Springfield 44

Trinity Episcopal 74, St. Christopher’s 56

Union 60, Central Wise 56

Varina 61, Armstrong 38

W.T. Woodson 84, Annandale 74

Wakefield 82, Edison 54

Wakefield School 58, Fredericksburg Christian 43

West Springfield 62, Mount Vernon 54

Western Albemarle 57, Charlottesville 51

Western Branch 87, Hickory 17

William Byrd 88, Alleghany 81, 2OT

William Fleming 63, Lord Botetourt 39

Wilson Memorial 66, Riverheads 59, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Appomattox vs. Altavista, ppd. to Jan 11.

Bassett vs. GW-Danville, ppd.

Bethel vs. Gloucester, ppd.

Blacksburg vs. Radford, ppd.

Broadwater Academy vs. Williamsburg Christian Academy, ccd.

Brookville vs. Liberty-Bedford, ppd.

Buckingham County vs. Randolph Henry, ppd. to Jan 12.

Castlewood vs. J.I. Burton, ccd.

Central Lunenburg vs. Amelia County, ccd.

Clover Hill vs. Westover Christian, ccd.

Dan River vs. William Campbell, ppd. to Jan 18.

Eastern Mennonite vs. Grace Christian, ccd.

Fort Chiswell vs. Auburn, ccd.

George Wythe-Wytheville vs. Galax, ppd.

Greenbrier Christian vs. Life Christian, ccd.

Greensville County vs. Brunswick, ppd. to Jan 23.

Handley vs. Skyline, ppd. to Jan 30.

Heritage-Lynchburg vs. Amherst County, ppd.

Hidden Valley vs. Pulaski County, ppd. to Jan 12.

Holy Cross Regional vs. Fuqua School, ppd.

Honaker vs. Council, ppd. to Jan 7.

Hopewell vs. Matoaca, ppd.

Isle of Wight Academy vs. Atlantic Shores Christian, ppd.

James River-Midlothian vs. Cosby, ppd.

Jefferson Forest vs. E.C. Glass, ppd. to Jan 21.

John Battle vs. Lee High, ppd.

John Marshall vs. TJ-Richmond, ppd. to Jan 13.

Liberty Christian vs. Rustburg, ppd.

Lloyd Bird vs. Monacan, ppd.

Marion vs. Grayson County, ppd.

Martinsville vs. Halifax County, ppd.

Midlothian vs. Manchester, ccd.

Nelson County vs. Chatham, ppd.

Nottoway vs. Cumberland, ppd.

Park View-South Hill vs. Surry County, ccd.

Patrick County vs. Magna Vista, ppd.

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring vs. Holston, ppd.

Portsmouth Christian vs. Walsingham Academy, ccd.

Richlands vs. Lebanon, ppd.

Ridgeview vs. Gate City, ppd. to Jan 12.

Stafford vs. North Stafford, ppd.

Staunton River vs. James River-Buchanan, ppd.

Tabb vs. Poquoson, ppd. to Jan 10.

Thomas Dale vs. Meadowbrook, ppd.

Twin Springs vs. Rye Cove, ppd.

Windsor vs. Sussex Central, ppd.

