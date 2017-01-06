Friday’s Scores

Albemarle 45, Monticello 35
Amelia Academy 76, Brunswick Academy 36
Annandale 52, W.T. Woodson 42
Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.
Atlee 65, Hanover 59
Battlefield 66, Osbourn 35
Bayside 61, Tallwood 35
Bethel Christian School 69, Sweethaven Christian Academy 40
Booker T. Washington 50, Churchland 30
Briar Woods 57, Stone Bridge 45
Broadfording Christian Academy, Md. 38, Shenandoah Valley Christian 34
Broadway 63, Fort Defiance 29
Bullis, Md. 59, Flint Hill 54
Central Wise 70, Union 39
Chantilly 45, Centreville 37
Christ Chapel Academy 51, Highland-Warrenton 36
Culpeper 49, Fauquier 32
Deep Creek 56, Great Bridge 23
Deep Run 37, Glen Allen 30
East Rockingham 61, Luray 35
Eastern Mennonite 37, Grace Christian 36
Edison 47, Wakefield 38
Elizabeth Seton, Md. 49, Bishop Ireton 47
Fairfax 44, Hayfield 37
Fairfax Home School 78, Seton School 59
First Colonial 49, Frank Cox 40
George Marshall 51, Falls Church 41
Glenvar 56, James River-Buchanan 26
Hampton 44, Warwick 42
Harrisonburg 48, Turner Ashby 36
Herndon 66, Oakton 23
Highland Springs 80, Henrico 25
J.R. Tucker 69, Hermitage 55
King George 49, Spotsylvania 35
Lakeland 45, Indian River 32
Langley 54, McLean 35
Lee-Davis 46, Patrick Henry-Ashland 32
Lord Botetourt 54, William Fleming 53
Loudoun County 62, Heritage (Leesburg) 40
Loudoun Valley 51, Rock Ridge 24
Menchville 64, Kecoughtan 61
Mills Godwin 57, Douglas Freeman 29
Nansemond River 46, Grassfield 38
Northside 58, Rockbridge County 24
Norview 62, Norcom 52
Ocean Lakes 49, Kellam 31
Park View-Sterling 55, Dominion 41
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 56, Cave Spring 54
Patriot 57, Colgan 42
Paul VI 82, Bishop McNamara, Md. 68
Princess Anne 73, Kempsville 15
Randolph-Macon 36, Tandem Friends School 10
Riverheads 57, Wilson Memorial 49
Roanoke Catholic 51, North Cross 23
Salem Christian 52, New Community 23
Salem-Va. Beach 49, Maury 38
South Lakes 51, Yorktown 39
Spotswood 57, R.E. Lee-Staunton 31
Strasburg 38, Madison County 33
Stuarts Draft 61, Page County 45
T.C. Williams 64, South County 24
Trinity at Meadowview 39, Oakcrest 33
Trinity Christian School 35, Fredericksburg Academy 17
Tuscarora 65, Broad Run 45
Varina 56, Armstrong 8
West Springfield 53, Mount Vernon 35
Western Albemarle 43, Charlottesville 40
Western Branch 51, Hickory 36
Westfield 45, James Robinson 35
William Byrd 58, Alleghany 43
Woodside 43, Heritage-Newport News 41
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Altavista vs. Appomattox, ppd. to Jan 11.
Amelia County vs. Central Lunenburg, ccd.
Bethel vs. Gloucester, ppd.
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot vs. Tidewater Academy, ccd.
Broadwater Academy vs. Williamsburg Christian Academy, ccd.
Brookville vs. Liberty-Bedford, ppd.
Carlisle vs. Fuqua School, ppd.
Carroll County vs. Christiansburg, ppd.
Castlewood vs. J.I. Burton, ccd.
Chatham vs. Nelson County, ppd.
Chilhowie vs. Fort Chiswell, ppd.
Clover Garden, N.C. vs. Westover Christian, ccd.
Cumberland vs. Nottoway, ppd.
Eastern Montgomery vs. Craig County, ppd. to Feb 3.
Floyd County vs. Radford, ppd.
George Wythe-Wytheville vs. Galax, ppd.
Giles vs. Auburn, ppd.
Greensville County vs. Brunswick, ppd. to Jan 23.
GW-Danville vs. Bassett, ppd.
Halifax County vs. Martinsville, ppd.
Handley vs. Skyline, ppd. to Jan 30.
Jefferson Forest vs. E.C. Glass, ppd. to Jan 21.
John Battle vs. Lee High, ppd.
John Marshall vs. TJ-Richmond, ppd. to Jan 13.
Magna Vista vs. Patrick County, ppd.
Marion vs. Grayson County, ppd.
Nandua vs. Norfolk Christian, ppd.
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring vs. Holston, ppd.
Portsmouth Christian vs. Walsingham Academy, ccd.
Pulaski County vs. Hidden Valley, ppd. to Jan 11.
Randolph Henry vs. Buckingham County, ppd. to Jan 12.
Richlands vs. Lebanon, ppd.
Ridgeview vs. Gate City, ppd. to Jan 12.
Sherando vs. East Hardy, W.Va., ppd.
Stafford vs. North Stafford, ppd.
Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg vs. Buffalo Gap, ppd. to Jan 9.
Surry County vs. Park View-South Hill, ccd.
Twin Springs vs. Rye Cove, ppd.
William Campbell vs. Dan River, ppd. to Jan 18.
William Monroe vs. Clarke County, ppd. to Jan 23.
Windsor vs. Sussex Central, ppd.
Albemarle 68, Monticello 42
Amelia Academy 85, Brunswick Academy 65
Battlefield 78, Osbourn 64
Bishop O’Connell 85, Good Counsel, Md. 50
Booker T. Washington 64, Churchland 57
Broad Run 70, Tuscarora 69
Broadway 53, Fort Defiance 48, OT
Brooke Point 32, Mountain View 30
Bruton 47, Warhill 41
Collegiate-Richmond 62, Fork Union Prep 53
Courtland 65, Chancellor 60
Culpeper 76, Fauquier 72
Dematha, Md. 71, Bishop Ireton 49
Denbigh 72, Phoebus 65
Denbigh Baptist 72, Hampton Christian 65
Dinwiddie 57, Colonial Heights 56
Dominion 83, Park View-Sterling 44
East Rockingham 74, Luray 50
Episcopal 72, St. John Paul the Great 59
Frank Cox 64, First Colonial 62, 2OT
Freedom (Woodbridge) 66, Gar-Field 54
George Marshall 60, Falls Church 20
George Mason 60, J.E.B. Stuart 51
Glen Allen 55, Deep Run 51
Grassfield 61, Nansemond River 59
Hampton 88, Warwick 61
Hanover 64, Atlee 55
Harrisonburg 58, Turner Ashby 37
Hayfield 70, Fairfax 51
Henrico 71, Highland Springs 66, OT
Heritage (Leesburg) 71, Loudoun County 38
Heritage-Newport News 47, Woodside 36
Hermitage 56, J.R. Tucker 51
Herndon 53, Oakton 52
Highland-Warrenton 69, Christ Chapel Academy 55
Huntington Prep, W.Va. 85, Blue Ridge 77
Indian River 67, Lakeland 55
James Madison 65, Washington-Lee 53
James Monroe 71, Caroline 67
James Robinson 52, Westfield 42
Jamestown 84, York 56
Kempsville 83, Princess Anne 37
Kettle Run 59, Brentsville 39
King George 67, Spotsylvania 59
King William 74, West Point 50
Lafayette 78, New Kent 69
Lake Braddock 99, West Potomac 85
Lake Taylor 87, Granby 55
Lancaster 57, Colonial Beach 54
Langley 60, McLean 46
Loudoun Valley 74, Rock Ridge 42
Massaponax 53, Colonial Forge 50
Mathews 64, Carver Academy 54
Maury 67, Salem-Va. Beach 61
Mills Godwin 63, Douglas Freeman 37
Mountain View Christian Academy 61, Randolph-Macon 57
Norcom 64, Norview 60
Northside 69, Rockbridge County 51
Osbourn Park 58, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 45
Oscar Smith 64, King’s Fork 54
Patrick Henry-Ashland 60, Lee-Davis 34
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 43, Cave Spring 40
Patriot 66, Colgan 53
Paul VI 73, Bishop McNamara, Md. 53
Potomac 62, C.D. Hylton 53
Prince George 83, Petersburg 43
Riverside 70, Manassas Park 68
Roanoke Catholic 58, Covenant School 31
SA St. Anthony, Texas 64, Mountain Mission 50
Smithfield 50, Grafton 41
South Lakes 51, Yorktown 39
Spotswood 75, R.E. Lee-Staunton 63
St. Annes-Belfield 64, Christchurch 41
Stone Bridge 59, Briar Woods 56
Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 54, Buffalo Gap 45
Stuarts Draft 110, Page County 79
Tallwood 57, Bayside 45
Timberlake Christian 59, New Covenant 57
TJ-Alexandria 63, Lee-Springfield 44
Trinity Episcopal 74, St. Christopher’s 56
Union 60, Central Wise 56
Varina 61, Armstrong 38
W.T. Woodson 84, Annandale 74
Wakefield 82, Edison 54
Wakefield School 58, Fredericksburg Christian 43
West Springfield 62, Mount Vernon 54
Western Albemarle 57, Charlottesville 51
Western Branch 87, Hickory 17
William Byrd 88, Alleghany 81, 2OT
William Fleming 63, Lord Botetourt 39
Wilson Memorial 66, Riverheads 59, OT
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Appomattox vs. Altavista, ppd. to Jan 11.
Bassett vs. GW-Danville, ppd.
Bethel vs. Gloucester, ppd.
Blacksburg vs. Radford, ppd.
Broadwater Academy vs. Williamsburg Christian Academy, ccd.
Brookville vs. Liberty-Bedford, ppd.
Buckingham County vs. Randolph Henry, ppd. to Jan 12.
Castlewood vs. J.I. Burton, ccd.
Central Lunenburg vs. Amelia County, ccd.
Clover Hill vs. Westover Christian, ccd.
Dan River vs. William Campbell, ppd. to Jan 18.
Eastern Mennonite vs. Grace Christian, ccd.
Fort Chiswell vs. Auburn, ccd.
George Wythe-Wytheville vs. Galax, ppd.
Greenbrier Christian vs. Life Christian, ccd.
Greensville County vs. Brunswick, ppd. to Jan 23.
Handley vs. Skyline, ppd. to Jan 30.
Heritage-Lynchburg vs. Amherst County, ppd.
Hidden Valley vs. Pulaski County, ppd. to Jan 12.
Holy Cross Regional vs. Fuqua School, ppd.
Honaker vs. Council, ppd. to Jan 7.
Hopewell vs. Matoaca, ppd.
Isle of Wight Academy vs. Atlantic Shores Christian, ppd.
James River-Midlothian vs. Cosby, ppd.
Jefferson Forest vs. E.C. Glass, ppd. to Jan 21.
John Battle vs. Lee High, ppd.
John Marshall vs. TJ-Richmond, ppd. to Jan 13.
Liberty Christian vs. Rustburg, ppd.
Lloyd Bird vs. Monacan, ppd.
Marion vs. Grayson County, ppd.
Martinsville vs. Halifax County, ppd.
Midlothian vs. Manchester, ccd.
Nelson County vs. Chatham, ppd.
Nottoway vs. Cumberland, ppd.
Park View-South Hill vs. Surry County, ccd.
Patrick County vs. Magna Vista, ppd.
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring vs. Holston, ppd.
Portsmouth Christian vs. Walsingham Academy, ccd.
Richlands vs. Lebanon, ppd.
Ridgeview vs. Gate City, ppd. to Jan 12.
Stafford vs. North Stafford, ppd.
Staunton River vs. James River-Buchanan, ppd.
Tabb vs. Poquoson, ppd. to Jan 10.
Thomas Dale vs. Meadowbrook, ppd.
Twin Springs vs. Rye Cove, ppd.
Windsor vs. Sussex Central, ppd.