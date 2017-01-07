Friday’s Scores

Aberdeen 58, C. Milton Wright 47
Allegany 68, Fort Hill 63, OT
Annapolis 65, Broadneck 40
Annapolis Area Christian 68, Indian Creek 46
Archbishop Spalding 56, Loyola 49
Arundel 69, Harwood Southern 55
Baltimore Poly 58, Baltimore Northwestern 31
Bel Air 69, Bohemia Manor 38
Bishop O’Connell, Va. 85, Good Counsel 50
Bishop Walsh 67, Hancock 48
Bladensburg 70, Parkdale 60
Bowie 93, Laurel 79
Boys Latin 84, St. John’s Catholic Prep 45
C. H. Flowers 71, High Point 65
Carroll Christian 64, Red Lion Christian, Pa. 40
Catonsville 56, Lansdowne 45
Centennial 43, Howard 39
Central 73, Surrattsville 55
Century 60, Westminster 58
City College 46, Bluford Drew Jemison 35
Clarksburg 83, Damascus 65
Dematha 71, Bishop Ireton, Va. 49
Dulaney 102, Sparrows Point 100
Dundalk 56, Pikesville 48
Edgewood 60, Joppatowne 55
Eleanor Roosevelt 75, DuVal 49
Francis Scott Key 64, Manchester Valley 60
Franklin 67, Randallstown 51
Frederick Douglass 64, Fairmont Heights 57
Glen Burnie 67, North County 53
Glenelg 63, River Hill 44
Glenelg CS 62, Mt. Carmel 60
Great Mills 67, Patuxent 55
Gwynn Park 73, Crossland 65
Havre de Grace 55, Rising Sun 29
Henry Wise 70, Suitland 48
Hereford 68, Parkville 52
Huntingtown 58, Calvert 49
John Carroll 76, Calvert Hall College 43
John F. Kennedy 81, Northwood 24
Kenwood 58, Towson 57
La Plata 45, McDonough 42
Lake Clifton 75, Reginald Lewis 23
Liberty 62, South Carroll 37
Linganore 63, Thomas Johnson 59
Long Reach 46, Atholton 41
Magruder 78, Hubie Blake 73, OT
Marriotts Ridge 74, Oakland Mills 69
Meade 75, Northeast – AA 61
Mergenthaler 45, Carver Vo- Tech 39
Middletown 53, Brunswick 29
Montgomery Blair 52, Springbrook 48, OT
Mt. St. Joseph’s 81, Pallotti 52
New Town 71, Carver Arts & Tech 53
North Hagerstown 61, Smithsburg 52
North Harford 47, Fallston 44
North Point 82, Lackey 73
Oakdale 64, Frederick 52
Oakland Southern 58, Mountain Ridge 54, OT
Old Mill 55, Pasadena Chesapeake 51
Owings Mills 53, Patapsco 41
Oxon Hill 95, Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 34
Paint Branch 94, Sherwood 70
Park School 70, Rockbridge Academy 31
Patterson 68, New Era Academy 38
Paul VI, Va. 73, Bishop McNamara 53
Perry Hall 96, Baltimore Chesapeake 60
Perryville 58, North East 49
Poolesville 56, Watkins Mill 54
Quince Orchard 67, Gaithersburg 52
Richard Montgomery 77, Wheaton 41
Saint Paul’s Boys 60, Gerstell Academy 59, OT
Seneca Valley 81, Northwest – Mtg 49
Severna Park 42, South River 36
Southwestern 69, Baltimore Douglass 63
St. Charles 55, Leonardtown 45
St. Mary’s Ryken 62, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 28
Tuscarora 62, Urbana 54
Walkersville 70, Catoctin 47
Walt Whitman 50, Winston Churchill 36
Western STES 65, Eastern Tech 59
Westlake 78, Thomas Stone 70
Wilde Lake 61, Hammond 51
Williamsport 58, South Hagerstown 51
Woodlawn 80, Overlea 40
Maryland School for the Deaf 60, Heritage Academy 34
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Harford Tech vs. Elkton, ppd.
Annapolis 44, Broadneck 34
Arundel 45, Harwood Southern 43
Baltimore Poly 68, Baltimore Northwestern 47
Benjamin Franklin High School 53, Digital Harbor 13
Broadfording Christian Academy 38, Shenandoah Valley Christian, Va. 34
Bryn Mawr 59, Chapelgate 35
Bullis 59, Flint Hill, Va. 54
C. H. Flowers 58, High Point 6
Carroll Christian 34, Red Lion Christian, Pa. 24
Catonsville 81, Lansdowne 25
Central 74, Surrattsville 15
Clear Spring 56, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 34
Crossland 58, Gwynn Park 51
Damascus 66, Clarksburg 42
Dulaney 52, Sparrows Point 28
Edmondson-Westside 37, FAET 9
Eleanor Roosevelt 70, DuVal 40
Elizabeth Seton 49, Bishop Ireton, Va. 47
Frankfort, W.Va. 72, Mountain Ridge 53
Franklin 54, Randallstown 31
Frederick 70, Oakdale 38
Frederick Douglass 85, Fairmont Heights 27
Gaithersburg 56, Quince Orchard 39
Glenelg 50, River Hill 32
Good Counsel 58, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 44
Great Mills 71, Patuxent 22
Hammond 43, Wilde Lake 33
Henry Wise 67, Suitland 64
Hereford 51, Parkville 19
Indian Creek 46, Baltimore Catholic 39
Institute of Notre Dame 53, St. Mary’s 21
John Carroll 57, Archbishop Spalding 51
Leonardtown 60, St. Charles 58
Linganore 38, Thomas Johnson 12
Long Reach 64, Atholton 53, OT
Magruder 47, Hubie Blake 35
Manchester Valley 70, Francis Scott Key 35
McDonough 50, La Plata 31
Meade 71, Northeast – AA 38
Mergenthaler 60, Carver Vo- Tech 24
Middletown 67, Brunswick 40
Montgomery Blair 60, Springbrook 24
Mt. De Sales Academy 49, Maryvale 40
Mt. Hebron 46, Reservoir 35
North County 41, Glen Burnie 32
North Point 80, Lackey 22
Northwest – Mtg 73, Seneca Valley 42
Northwood 52, John F. Kennedy 25
Oakland Mills 49, Marriotts Ridge 45
Old Mill 78, Pasadena Chesapeake 50
Owings Mills 65, Patapsco 20
Oxon Hill 65, Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 29
Paint Branch 93, Sherwood 75
Parkdale 64, Bladensburg 45
Paul VI, Va. 82, Bishop McNamara 68
Perry Hall 54, Baltimore Chesapeake 33
Pikesville 50, Dundalk 44
Poolesville 61, Watkins Mill 34
Potomac 55, Hyattsville Northwestern 36
Reginald Lewis 48, Lake Clifton 32
Richard Montgomery 54, Wheaton 38
Saint Paul’s Girls 61, Mount Carmel, Pa. 50
Saint Timothy’s 30, Gerstell Academy 25
Seton Keough 52, Pallotti 43
Severna Park 55, South River 38
Shalom Christian, Pa. 50, Grace Academy 34
Smithsburg 67, North Hagerstown 56
South Carroll 55, Liberty 39
St. Frances 56, McDonogh School 44
St. John’s Catholic Prep 74, Severn 31
Towson 44, Kenwood 30
Tuscarora 54, Urbana 42
Walkersville 61, Catoctin 30
Walt Whitman 65, Winston Churchill 42
Western STES 38, Eastern Tech 25
Westminster 37, Century 14
Williamsport 50, South Hagerstown 31
Woodlawn 38, Overlea 35