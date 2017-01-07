Sports Listen

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 12:38 am
BOYS BASKETBALL

Aberdeen 58, C. Milton Wright 47

Allegany 68, Fort Hill 63, OT

Annapolis 65, Broadneck 40

Annapolis Area Christian 68, Indian Creek 46

Archbishop Spalding 56, Loyola 49

Arundel 69, Harwood Southern 55

Baltimore Poly 58, Baltimore Northwestern 31

Bel Air 69, Bohemia Manor 38

Bishop O’Connell, Va. 85, Good Counsel 50

Bishop Walsh 67, Hancock 48

Bladensburg 70, Parkdale 60

Bowie 93, Laurel 79

Boys Latin 84, St. John’s Catholic Prep 45

C. H. Flowers 71, High Point 65

Carroll Christian 64, Red Lion Christian, Pa. 40

Catonsville 56, Lansdowne 45

Centennial 43, Howard 39

Central 73, Surrattsville 55

Century 60, Westminster 58

City College 46, Bluford Drew Jemison 35

Clarksburg 83, Damascus 65

Dematha 71, Bishop Ireton, Va. 49

Dulaney 102, Sparrows Point 100

Dundalk 56, Pikesville 48

Edgewood 60, Joppatowne 55

Eleanor Roosevelt 75, DuVal 49

Francis Scott Key 64, Manchester Valley 60

Franklin 67, Randallstown 51

Frederick Douglass 64, Fairmont Heights 57

Glen Burnie 67, North County 53

Glenelg 63, River Hill 44

Glenelg CS 62, Mt. Carmel 60

Great Mills 67, Patuxent 55

Gwynn Park 73, Crossland 65

Havre de Grace 55, Rising Sun 29

Henry Wise 70, Suitland 48

Hereford 68, Parkville 52

Huntingtown 58, Calvert 49

John Carroll 76, Calvert Hall College 43

John F. Kennedy 81, Northwood 24

Kenwood 58, Towson 57

La Plata 45, McDonough 42

Lake Clifton 75, Reginald Lewis 23

Liberty 62, South Carroll 37

Linganore 63, Thomas Johnson 59

Long Reach 46, Atholton 41

Magruder 78, Hubie Blake 73, OT

Marriotts Ridge 74, Oakland Mills 69

Meade 75, Northeast – AA 61

Mergenthaler 45, Carver Vo- Tech 39

Middletown 53, Brunswick 29

Montgomery Blair 52, Springbrook 48, OT

Mt. St. Joseph’s 81, Pallotti 52

New Town 71, Carver Arts & Tech 53

North Hagerstown 61, Smithsburg 52

North Harford 47, Fallston 44

North Point 82, Lackey 73

Oakdale 64, Frederick 52

Oakland Southern 58, Mountain Ridge 54, OT

Old Mill 55, Pasadena Chesapeake 51

Owings Mills 53, Patapsco 41

Oxon Hill 95, Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 34

Paint Branch 94, Sherwood 70

Park School 70, Rockbridge Academy 31

Patterson 68, New Era Academy 38

Paul VI, Va. 73, Bishop McNamara 53

Perry Hall 96, Baltimore Chesapeake 60

Perryville 58, North East 49

Poolesville 56, Watkins Mill 54

Quince Orchard 67, Gaithersburg 52

Richard Montgomery 77, Wheaton 41

Saint Paul’s Boys 60, Gerstell Academy 59, OT

Seneca Valley 81, Northwest – Mtg 49

Severna Park 42, South River 36

Southwestern 69, Baltimore Douglass 63

St. Charles 55, Leonardtown 45

St. Mary’s Ryken 62, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 28

Tuscarora 62, Urbana 54

Walkersville 70, Catoctin 47

Walt Whitman 50, Winston Churchill 36

Western STES 65, Eastern Tech 59

Westlake 78, Thomas Stone 70

Wilde Lake 61, Hammond 51

Williamsport 58, South Hagerstown 51

Woodlawn 80, Overlea 40

Oriole Classic

Maryland School for the Deaf 60, Heritage Academy 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Harford Tech vs. Elkton, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Annapolis 44, Broadneck 34

Arundel 45, Harwood Southern 43

Baltimore Poly 68, Baltimore Northwestern 47

Benjamin Franklin High School 53, Digital Harbor 13

Broadfording Christian Academy 38, Shenandoah Valley Christian, Va. 34

Bryn Mawr 59, Chapelgate 35

Bullis 59, Flint Hill, Va. 54

C. H. Flowers 58, High Point 6

Carroll Christian 34, Red Lion Christian, Pa. 24

Catonsville 81, Lansdowne 25

Central 74, Surrattsville 15

Clear Spring 56, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 34

Crossland 58, Gwynn Park 51

Damascus 66, Clarksburg 42

Dulaney 52, Sparrows Point 28

Edmondson-Westside 37, FAET 9

Eleanor Roosevelt 70, DuVal 40

Elizabeth Seton 49, Bishop Ireton, Va. 47

Frankfort, W.Va. 72, Mountain Ridge 53

Franklin 54, Randallstown 31

Frederick 70, Oakdale 38

Frederick Douglass 85, Fairmont Heights 27

Gaithersburg 56, Quince Orchard 39

Glenelg 50, River Hill 32

Good Counsel 58, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 44

Great Mills 71, Patuxent 22

Hammond 43, Wilde Lake 33

Henry Wise 67, Suitland 64

Hereford 51, Parkville 19

Indian Creek 46, Baltimore Catholic 39

Institute of Notre Dame 53, St. Mary’s 21

John Carroll 57, Archbishop Spalding 51

Leonardtown 60, St. Charles 58

Linganore 38, Thomas Johnson 12

Long Reach 64, Atholton 53, OT

Magruder 47, Hubie Blake 35

Manchester Valley 70, Francis Scott Key 35

McDonough 50, La Plata 31

Meade 71, Northeast – AA 38

Mergenthaler 60, Carver Vo- Tech 24

Middletown 67, Brunswick 40

Montgomery Blair 60, Springbrook 24

Mt. De Sales Academy 49, Maryvale 40

Mt. Hebron 46, Reservoir 35

North County 41, Glen Burnie 32

North Point 80, Lackey 22

Northwest – Mtg 73, Seneca Valley 42

Northwood 52, John F. Kennedy 25

Oakland Mills 49, Marriotts Ridge 45

Old Mill 78, Pasadena Chesapeake 50

Owings Mills 65, Patapsco 20

Oxon Hill 65, Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 29

Paint Branch 93, Sherwood 75

Parkdale 64, Bladensburg 45

Paul VI, Va. 82, Bishop McNamara 68

Perry Hall 54, Baltimore Chesapeake 33

Pikesville 50, Dundalk 44

Poolesville 61, Watkins Mill 34

Potomac 55, Hyattsville Northwestern 36

Reginald Lewis 48, Lake Clifton 32

Richard Montgomery 54, Wheaton 38

Saint Paul’s Girls 61, Mount Carmel, Pa. 50

Saint Timothy’s 30, Gerstell Academy 25

Seton Keough 52, Pallotti 43

Severna Park 55, South River 38

Shalom Christian, Pa. 50, Grace Academy 34

Smithsburg 67, North Hagerstown 56

South Carroll 55, Liberty 39

St. Frances 56, McDonogh School 44

St. John’s Catholic Prep 74, Severn 31

Towson 44, Kenwood 30

Tuscarora 54, Urbana 42

Walkersville 61, Catoctin 30

Walt Whitman 65, Winston Churchill 42

Western STES 38, Eastern Tech 25

Westminster 37, Century 14

Williamsport 50, South Hagerstown 31

Woodlawn 38, Overlea 35

Sports News
