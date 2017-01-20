Sports Listen

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 8:05 pm
BOYS BASKETBALL

Baltimore Poly 68, Lake Clifton 64

Edgewood 83, Elkton 60

Hereford 60, Sparrows Point 29

Patterson 55, City College 24

South Hagerstown 56, Clear Spring 36

Stephen Decatur 64, Snow Hill 44

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bullis 63, National Cathedral, D.C. 25

City College 62, Patterson 28

Delmarva Christian, Del. 49, Gunston Day 27

Dunbar 47, Benjamin Franklin High School 6

Long Reach 47, Wilde Lake 13

Maryland School for the Deaf 53, Greater Grace 40

Meade 73, Pasadena Chesapeake 60

Severna Park 47, Arundel 27

Southwestern 49, Reginald Lewis 32

St. John’s Catholic Prep 54, Glenelg CS 25

Westminster 43, Winters Mill 29

Sports News
