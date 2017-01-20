Friday’s Scores

Aberdeen 62, Joppatowne 52
Allegany 56, Fort Hill 48
Annapolis 59, South River 37
Annapolis Area Christian 72, St. John’s Catholic Prep 53
Arundel 75, Severna Park 53
Baltimore Douglass 60, Mergenthaler 48
Baltimore Poly 68, Lake Clifton 61
Bel Air 66, Rising Sun 54
Bluford Drew Jemison 80, Carver Vo- Tech 72
C. Milton Wright 61, Patterson Mill 43
Catonsville 62, Kenwood 53
Centennial 49, Oakland Mills 47
Delmarva Christian, Del. 35, Gunston Day 27
Dulaney 87, Loch Raven 50
Dundalk 53, Owings Mills 48
Edgewood 83, Elkton 60
Faith Christian, W.Va. 54, Heritage Academy 38
Fallston 82, Bohemia Manor 48
Frederick 58, Walkersville 42
Friends 77, Indian Creek 74
Glenelg 59, Mt. Hebron 53
Gonzaga College, D.C. 82, Good Counsel 40
Granite Baptist Church School 61, Red Lion Christian, Pa. 22
Great Mills 49, Chopticon 46
Hammond 67, Howard 64, OT
Harwood Southern 64, Broadneck 33
Hereford 60, Sparrows Point 29
Huntingtown 71, Leonardtown 39
Key 56, Park School 42
Lackey 77, Calvert 64
Laurel, Del. 40, Salisbury 30
Liberty 61, Francis Scott Key 47
Linganore 63, North Hagerstown 43
McDonogh School 80, Archbishop Spalding 64
Meade 64, Pasadena Chesapeake 55
Middletown 66, Urbana 53
Milford Mill 87, Carver Arts & Tech 42
Mt. St. Joseph’s 74, John Carroll 45
National Academy Foundation 75, Digital Harbor 58
New Town 74, Patapsco 50
North Harford 60, Perryville 44
North Point 85, La Plata 36
Northeast – AA 69, Glen Burnie 67
Oakdale 78, Tuscarora, Va. 57
Oakland Southern 59, Keyser, W.Va. 57
Old Mill 62, North County 50
Parkville 71, Pikesville 68
Patterson 55, City College 24
Patuxent 59, Northern – Cal 56
Perry Hall 73, Franklin 61
Reservoir 60, Marriotts Ridge 52
River Hill 62, Atholton 48
Saint Paul’s Boys 64, St. Mary’s 53
Smithsburg 61, Williamsport 52
South Carroll 54, Manchester Valley 50
South Hagerstown 56, Clear Spring 36
Southwestern 61, Reginald Lewis 39
St. Frances 78, Calvert Hall College 58
St. Maria Goretti 79, Saint James 67
St. Mary’s Ryken 69, Bishop McNamara 49
Stephen Decatur 64, Snow Hill 44
Thomas Johnson 50, Brunswick 35
Thomas Stone 52, McDonough 33
Tuscarora 85, Catoctin 53
Western STES 41, Lansdowne 35
Westlake 81, St. Charles 66
Westminster 70, Winters Mill 47
Wilde Lake 72, Long Reach 41
Woodlawn 84, Eastern Tech 36
Annapolis Area Christian 48, Mercy 35
Atholton 69, River Hill 47
Baltimore Northwestern 54, FAET 5
Baltimore Poly 44, Lake Clifton 21
Bishop McNamara 74, St. Mary’s Ryken 30
Broadneck 49, Harwood Southern 45
Brunswick 48, Thomas Johnson 43
Bullis 63, National Cathedral, D.C. 25
Calvert 55, Lackey 33
Catonsville 92, Kenwood 10
Centennial 41, Oakland Mills 23
Chopticon 65, Great Mills 40
City College 62, Patterson 28
Delmarva Christian, Del. 49, Gunston Day 27
Dunbar 47, Benjamin Franklin High School 6
Eastern Tech 31, Woodlawn 28
Franklin 59, Perry Hall 31
Glen Burnie 44, Northeast – AA 37
Good Counsel 71, Holy Cross 53
Grace Academy 46, Broadfording Christian Academy 41
Hereford 53, Sparrows Point 30
Heritage Academy 55, Faith Christian, W.Va. 36
Howard 94, Hammond 24
Indian Creek 76, Key 11
Jefferson, W.Va. 39, South Hagerstown 30
John Carroll 68, McDonogh School 46
Kings Christian 69, Lanham Christian 38
Lansdowne 49, Western STES 37
Leonardtown 38, Huntingtown 35
Liberty 56, Francis Scott Key 43
Linganore 51, North Hagerstown 42
Loch Raven 37, Dulaney 34
Long Reach 47, Wilde Lake 13
Manchester Valley 52, South Carroll 21
Maryland School for the Deaf 53, Greater Grace 40
Meade 73, Pasadena Chesapeake 60
Middletown 56, Urbana 35
Milford Mill 73, Carver Arts & Tech 25
Mt. Hebron 54, Glenelg 41
New Town 53, Patapsco 27
North Point 59, La Plata 15
Oakdale 55, Boonsboro 27
Old Mill 63, North County 36
Pikesville 49, Parkville 39
Red Lion Christian, Pa. 46, Granite Baptist Church School 25
Roland Park Country 58, Seton Keough 41
Severn 57, Mt. Carmel 54
Severna Park 47, Arundel 27
South River 48, Annapolis 33
Southwestern 49, Reginald Lewis 32
St. John’s Catholic Prep 54, Glenelg CS 25
Thomas Stone 68, McDonough 46
Tome 53, Aquinas, Ga. 37
Towson 53, Baltimore Chesapeake 42
Walkersville 64, Frederick 51
Western 77, Edmondson-Westside 2
Westlake 58, St. Charles 36
Westminster 43, Winters Mill 29
Williamsport 49, Smithsburg 46