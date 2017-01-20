Sports Listen

Sports News

Friday's Scores

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 11:23 pm
BOYS BASKETBALL

Aberdeen 62, Joppatowne 52

Allegany 56, Fort Hill 48

Annapolis 59, South River 37

Annapolis Area Christian 72, St. John’s Catholic Prep 53

Arundel 75, Severna Park 53

Baltimore Douglass 60, Mergenthaler 48

Baltimore Poly 68, Lake Clifton 61

Bel Air 66, Rising Sun 54

Bluford Drew Jemison 80, Carver Vo- Tech 72

C. Milton Wright 61, Patterson Mill 43

Catonsville 62, Kenwood 53

Centennial 49, Oakland Mills 47

Delmarva Christian, Del. 35, Gunston Day 27

Dulaney 87, Loch Raven 50

Dundalk 53, Owings Mills 48

Edgewood 83, Elkton 60

Faith Christian, W.Va. 54, Heritage Academy 38

Fallston 82, Bohemia Manor 48

Frederick 58, Walkersville 42

Friends 77, Indian Creek 74

Glenelg 59, Mt. Hebron 53

Gonzaga College, D.C. 82, Good Counsel 40

Granite Baptist Church School 61, Red Lion Christian, Pa. 22

Great Mills 49, Chopticon 46

Hammond 67, Howard 64, OT

Harwood Southern 64, Broadneck 33

Hereford 60, Sparrows Point 29

Huntingtown 71, Leonardtown 39

Key 56, Park School 42

Lackey 77, Calvert 64

Laurel, Del. 40, Salisbury 30

Liberty 61, Francis Scott Key 47

Linganore 63, North Hagerstown 43

McDonogh School 80, Archbishop Spalding 64

Meade 64, Pasadena Chesapeake 55

Middletown 66, Urbana 53

Milford Mill 87, Carver Arts & Tech 42

Mt. St. Joseph’s 74, John Carroll 45

National Academy Foundation 75, Digital Harbor 58

New Town 74, Patapsco 50

North Harford 60, Perryville 44

North Point 85, La Plata 36

Northeast – AA 69, Glen Burnie 67

Oakdale 78, Tuscarora, Va. 57

Oakland Southern 59, Keyser, W.Va. 57

Old Mill 62, North County 50

Parkville 71, Pikesville 68

Patterson 55, City College 24

Patuxent 59, Northern – Cal 56

Perry Hall 73, Franklin 61

Reservoir 60, Marriotts Ridge 52

River Hill 62, Atholton 48

Saint Paul’s Boys 64, St. Mary’s 53

Smithsburg 61, Williamsport 52

South Carroll 54, Manchester Valley 50

South Hagerstown 56, Clear Spring 36

Southwestern 61, Reginald Lewis 39

St. Frances 78, Calvert Hall College 58

St. Maria Goretti 79, Saint James 67

St. Mary’s Ryken 69, Bishop McNamara 49

Stephen Decatur 64, Snow Hill 44

Thomas Johnson 50, Brunswick 35

Thomas Stone 52, McDonough 33

Tuscarora 85, Catoctin 53

Western STES 41, Lansdowne 35

Westlake 81, St. Charles 66

Westminster 70, Winters Mill 47

Wilde Lake 72, Long Reach 41

Woodlawn 84, Eastern Tech 36

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Annapolis Area Christian 48, Mercy 35

Atholton 69, River Hill 47

Baltimore Northwestern 54, FAET 5

Baltimore Poly 44, Lake Clifton 21

Bishop McNamara 74, St. Mary’s Ryken 30

Broadneck 49, Harwood Southern 45

Brunswick 48, Thomas Johnson 43

Bullis 63, National Cathedral, D.C. 25

Calvert 55, Lackey 33

Catonsville 92, Kenwood 10

Centennial 41, Oakland Mills 23

Chopticon 65, Great Mills 40

City College 62, Patterson 28

Delmarva Christian, Del. 49, Gunston Day 27

Dunbar 47, Benjamin Franklin High School 6

Eastern Tech 31, Woodlawn 28

Franklin 59, Perry Hall 31

Glen Burnie 44, Northeast – AA 37

Good Counsel 71, Holy Cross 53

Grace Academy 46, Broadfording Christian Academy 41

Hereford 53, Sparrows Point 30

Heritage Academy 55, Faith Christian, W.Va. 36

Howard 94, Hammond 24

Indian Creek 76, Key 11

Jefferson, W.Va. 39, South Hagerstown 30

John Carroll 68, McDonogh School 46

Kings Christian 69, Lanham Christian 38

Lansdowne 49, Western STES 37

Leonardtown 38, Huntingtown 35

Liberty 56, Francis Scott Key 43

Linganore 51, North Hagerstown 42

Loch Raven 37, Dulaney 34

Long Reach 47, Wilde Lake 13

Manchester Valley 52, South Carroll 21

Maryland School for the Deaf 53, Greater Grace 40

Meade 73, Pasadena Chesapeake 60

Middletown 56, Urbana 35

Milford Mill 73, Carver Arts & Tech 25

Mt. Hebron 54, Glenelg 41

New Town 53, Patapsco 27

North Point 59, La Plata 15

Oakdale 55, Boonsboro 27

Old Mill 63, North County 36

Pikesville 49, Parkville 39

Red Lion Christian, Pa. 46, Granite Baptist Church School 25

Roland Park Country 58, Seton Keough 41

Severn 57, Mt. Carmel 54

Severna Park 47, Arundel 27

South River 48, Annapolis 33

Southwestern 49, Reginald Lewis 32

St. John’s Catholic Prep 54, Glenelg CS 25

Thomas Stone 68, McDonough 46

Tome 53, Aquinas, Ga. 37

Towson 53, Baltimore Chesapeake 42

Walkersville 64, Frederick 51

Western 77, Edmondson-Westside 2

Westlake 58, St. Charles 36

Westminster 43, Winters Mill 29

Williamsport 49, Smithsburg 46

Sports News
