Friday's Scores

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 10:16 pm
BOYS BASKETBALL

Albert Einstein 64, Wheaton 46

Allegany 60, Oakland Southern 47

Bullis 51, St. Albans, D.C. 39

Central 73, Largo 55

Century 59, Liberty 55

Clarksburg 84, Damascus 49

Clear Spring 46, Boonsboro 40

Fort Hill 55, Keyser, W.Va. 48

Frederick 74, Catoctin 68

Frederick Christian Academy 81, Red Lion Christian, Pa. 38

Georgetown Prep 54, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 49

Glen Burnie 64, Meade 57

Gwynn Park 71, Oxon Hill 68

Hammond 51, Centennial 45, OT

Harford Tech 67, C. Milton Wright 61

Havre de Grace 52, Fallston 51

John F. Kennedy 82, Northwood 46

Landon 62, Episcopal, Va. 53

Linganore 54, Middletown 46

Magruder 73, Hubie Blake 58

Manchester Valley 44, Winters Mill 34

Marriotts Ridge 62, Howard 56

North Hagerstown 74, Thomas Johnson 65

Oakdale 56, Walkersville 43

Paint Branch 66, Sherwood 51

Quince Orchard 59, Gaithersburg 56

Richard Montgomery 69, Rockville 37

Rising Sun 59, Perryville 40

Saint James 84, Potomac School, Va. 57

Seneca Valley 82, Northwest – Mtg 35

Springbrook 57, Montgomery Blair 49

St. Charles 71, North Point 63

Urbana 51, Brunswick 47

Walt Whitman 44, Bethesda 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bohemia Manor vs. North Harford, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bohemia Manor 66, Joppatowne 57

Broadneck 60, Arundel 50

Eleanor Roosevelt 57, Parkdale 41

Frederick Douglass 55, Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 33

Gaithersburg 51, Quince Orchard 44

Howard 90, Marriotts Ridge 36

Indian Creek 31, Friends 5

Institute of Notre Dame 39, Mercy 26

John F. Kennedy 37, Northwood 33

Laurel 55, Hyattsville Northwestern 33

Liberty 55, Century 41

Long Reach 56, Glenelg 31

Manchester Valley 51, Winters Mill 30

Mountain Ridge 53, Frankfort, W.Va. 44

North Point 80, St. Charles 33

Old Mill 78, Northeast – AA 35

Pasadena Chesapeake 59, North County 27

Poolesville 44, Watkins Mill 27

Potomac School, Va. 50, St. Andrew’s 38

Red Lion Christian, Pa. 35, Frederick Christian Academy 29

Severn 44, St. Mary’s 43

Severna Park 51, Annapolis 33

Sherwood 63, Paint Branch 61

Urbana 55, Brunswick 36

Walkersville 45, Oakdale 42, OT

Wheaton 40, Albert Einstein 14

Winston Churchill 54, Wootton 37

Sports News
