Friday’s Scores

Albert Einstein 64, Wheaton 46
Allegany 60, Oakland Southern 47
Bullis 51, St. Albans, D.C. 39
Central 73, Largo 55
Century 59, Liberty 55
Clarksburg 84, Damascus 49
Clear Spring 46, Boonsboro 40
Fort Hill 55, Keyser, W.Va. 48
Frederick 74, Catoctin 68
Frederick Christian Academy 81, Red Lion Christian, Pa. 38
Georgetown Prep 54, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 49
Glen Burnie 64, Meade 57
Gwynn Park 71, Oxon Hill 68
Hammond 51, Centennial 45, OT
Harford Tech 67, C. Milton Wright 61
Havre de Grace 52, Fallston 51
John F. Kennedy 82, Northwood 46
Landon 62, Episcopal, Va. 53
Linganore 54, Middletown 46
Magruder 73, Hubie Blake 58
Manchester Valley 44, Winters Mill 34
Marriotts Ridge 62, Howard 56
North Hagerstown 74, Thomas Johnson 65
Oakdale 56, Walkersville 43
Paint Branch 66, Sherwood 51
Quince Orchard 59, Gaithersburg 56
Richard Montgomery 69, Rockville 37
Rising Sun 59, Perryville 40
Saint James 84, Potomac School, Va. 57
Seneca Valley 82, Northwest – Mtg 35
Springbrook 57, Montgomery Blair 49
St. Charles 71, North Point 63
Urbana 51, Brunswick 47
Walt Whitman 44, Bethesda 43
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Bohemia Manor vs. North Harford, ppd.
Bohemia Manor 66, Joppatowne 57
Broadneck 60, Arundel 50
Eleanor Roosevelt 57, Parkdale 41
Frederick Douglass 55, Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 33
Gaithersburg 51, Quince Orchard 44
Howard 90, Marriotts Ridge 36
Indian Creek 31, Friends 5
Institute of Notre Dame 39, Mercy 26
John F. Kennedy 37, Northwood 33
Laurel 55, Hyattsville Northwestern 33
Liberty 55, Century 41
Long Reach 56, Glenelg 31
Manchester Valley 51, Winters Mill 30
Mountain Ridge 53, Frankfort, W.Va. 44
North Point 80, St. Charles 33
Old Mill 78, Northeast – AA 35
Pasadena Chesapeake 59, North County 27
Poolesville 44, Watkins Mill 27
Potomac School, Va. 50, St. Andrew’s 38
Red Lion Christian, Pa. 35, Frederick Christian Academy 29
Severn 44, St. Mary’s 43
Severna Park 51, Annapolis 33
Sherwood 63, Paint Branch 61
Urbana 55, Brunswick 36
Walkersville 45, Oakdale 42, OT
Wheaton 40, Albert Einstein 14
Winston Churchill 54, Wootton 37