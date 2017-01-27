Sports Listen

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 10:30 pm
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Abingdon 61, Marion 45

Albemarle 55, Orange County 30

Amelia Academy 72, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 25

Atlee 54, Hanover 53

Bishop Ireton 49, Bishop O’Connell 31

Blacksburg 39, Salem 31

Brentsville 44, Riverside 35

Broadway 63, Turner Ashby 36

Buckingham County 57, Cumberland 55

Buffalo Gap 57, Luray 35

Carroll County 70, Christiansburg 36

Central Wise 43, Gate City 27

Charlottesville 48, Louisa 42

Chatham 42, Altavista 30

Chilhowie 62, Bland County 41

Collegiate-Richmond 47, Nansemond-Suffolk 44

Colonial Forge 55, C.D. Hylton 22

Culpeper 48, Manassas Park 20

Deep Creek 60, Lake Taylor 58

Eastern Mennonite 41, Chatham Hall 24

Edison 51, George Marshall 48

Episcopal 52, St. Catherine’s 46

Franklin County 43, Halifax County 16

Galax 54, Fort Chiswell 51

Goochland 44, Central Lunenburg 22

Grace Christian 49, Tandem Friends School 25

Grassfield 57, Bethel 54

Grayson County 43, Graham 33

Great Bridge 68, Churchland 22

Hampton Roads 36, Norfolk Academy 34

Hidden Valley 64, Pulaski County 40

Highland Springs 73, Henrico 40

Hopewell 61, Meadowbrook 18

Huguenot 67, Clover Hill 45

J.I. Burton 40, Castlewood 39

J.R. Tucker 61, Hermitage 31

James Madison 36, Fairfax 29

Kellam 52, First Colonial 46

King George 59, Caroline 51

King’s Fork 73, Woodrow Wilson 39

Landstown 41, Ocean Lakes 29

Lebanon 54, Grundy 50, OT

Lord Botetourt 54, Alleghany 26

Martinsville 67, Bassett 25

Mathews 44, Middlesex 38

Matoaca 50, Petersburg 38

Maury 41, Kempsville 36

Millbrook 71, Sherando 54

Mills Godwin 59, Douglas Freeman 22

Monacan 61, George Wythe-Richmond 26

Monticello 41, Fluvanna 38

Nansemond River 44, Hampton 41

Narrows 48, Radford 37

Norfolk Christian 61, Arcadia 39

Northside 59, Staunton River 26

Norview 66, Indian River 43

Nottoway 66, Amelia County 23

Oscar Smith 57, Granby 55

Patrick Henry-Ashland 48, Lee-Davis 27

Potomac Falls 38, Broad Run 35

Potomac School 50, St. Andrew’s, Md. 38

Princess Anne 68, Green Run 36

Ridgeview 58, John Battle 31

Riverheads 67, Page County 44

Salem-Va. Beach 76, Hickory 28

South Lakes 51, McLean 49

Spotswood 57, Waynesboro 14

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 70, Osbourn 49

Sussex Central 48, Appomattox Regional 42

Tallwood 37, Frank Cox 25

TJ-Richmond 49, John Marshall 38

Trinity at Meadowview 65, Fredericksburg Christian 44

Tuscarora 67, Stone Bridge 41

Union 48, Lee High 46

Varina 66, Armstrong 31

Veritas Christian Academy 41, Christchurch 15

Wakefield 48, TJ-Alexandria 35

Warwick 49, Denbigh 38

Western Albemarle 46, Powhatan 21

Western Branch 42, Woodside 31

William Fleming 59, William Byrd 53

Wilson Memorial 59, Stuarts Draft 53

Woodgrove 71, Harrisonburg 53

BOYS BASKETBALL

Abingdon 62, Marion 32

Albemarle 69, Orange County 45

Alleghany 74, Lord Botetourt 49

Altavista 47, Chatham 40

Amelia Academy 77, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 37

Blacksburg 74, Salem 61

Broadway 66, Turner Ashby 51

Buckingham County 52, Cumberland 46

C.D. Hylton 51, Colonial Forge 44

Carroll County 71, Christiansburg 58

Carver Academy 58, West Point 44

Chilhowie 81, Bland County 52

Clarke County 69, Strasburg 63

Colonial Heights 71, Prince George 69

Culpeper 80, Manassas Park 66

Dan River 67, Appomattox 51

Deep Run 55, Glen Allen 51

Douglas Freeman 54, Mills Godwin 53

E.C. Glass 69, Brookville 44

East Rockingham 82, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 51

Eastern View 86, Fauquier 57

Franklin County 72, Halifax County 60

Freedom (Woodbridge) 66, Gar-Field 48

Gate City 80, Central Wise 63

George Wythe-Wytheville 73, Rural Retreat 24

Georgetown Prep, Md. 54, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 49

Giles 67, Floyd County 49

Glenvar 61, Auburn 49

Goochland 42, Central Lunenburg 29

Grafton 51, Lafayette 44

Graham 81, Grayson County 60

Green Run 64, Princess Anne 52

Hampton 80, Nansemond River 40

Hanover 73, Atlee 63

Hargrave Military 83, Eastern Mennonite 45

Hayfield 58, Langley 51

Hermitage 69, J.R. Tucker 50

Hidden Valley 62, Pulaski County 58, OT

Highland Springs 75, Henrico 61

Huguenot 59, Clover Hill 44

J.I. Burton 60, Castlewood 54

James Monroe 68, Chancellor 63

James River-Midlothian 56, Cosby 44

Jamestown 63, New Kent 32

John Battle 63, Ridgeview 49

John Marshall 68, TJ-Richmond 48

Kellam 70, First Colonial 50

Kettle Run 66, Liberty-Bealeton 55

King William 76, King & Queen 30

King’s Fork 68, Woodrow Wilson 45

Lake Taylor 84, Deep Creek 71

Landon, Md. 62, Episcopal 53

Landstown 84, Ocean Lakes 35

Lebanon 48, Grundy 37

Louisa 67, Charlottesville 48

Magna Vista 41, Tunstall 37

Manchester 52, Midlothian 50

Martinsville 58, Bassett 51

Massaponax 52, Stafford 39

Mathews 57, Middlesex 40

Matoaca 65, Petersburg 37

Maury 64, Kempsville 60

Meadowbrook 70, Hopewell 68, 2OT

Menchville 51, Heritage-Newport News 49

Monticello 65, Fluvanna 46

Norfolk Academy 71, Hampton Roads 56

Norfolk Collegiate 54, Walsingham Academy 49

North Stafford 52, Brooke Point 51

Northside 91, Staunton River 37

Northumberland 69, Essex 68

Norview 61, Indian River 54

Oakton 54, Westfield 43

Oscar Smith 56, Granby 50

Page County 69, Riverheads 55

Patrick Henry-Ashland 62, Lee-Davis 52

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 52, Cave Spring 47

Portsmouth Christian 67, Isle of Wight Academy 60

Potomac 73, Mountain View 32

Potomac Falls 85, Broad Run 77

R.E. Lee-Staunton 56, Fort Defiance 42

Randolph Henry 44, Prince Edward County 35

Riverbend 54, Forest Park 39

Riverside 49, Brentsville 42

Saint James, Md. 84, Potomac School 57

Salem-Va. Beach 70, Hickory 32

Sherando 57, Millbrook 52, 2OT

Smithfield 78, Tabb 41

South Lakes 68, McLean 57

Spotswood 78, Waynesboro 42

Spotsylvania 74, Courtland 62

St. Annes-Belfield 59, Collegiate-Richmond 54

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 71, Osbourn 65

Stuarts Draft 59, Wilson Memorial 57

Tallwood 60, Frank Cox 38

Thomas Dale 56, Dinwiddie 55

Tuscarora 86, Stone Bridge 77

Union 76, Lee High 39

Va. Episcopal 58, Blue Ridge 55

Varina 56, Armstrong 48

W.T. Woodson 85, West Potomac 82

Wakefield 58, TJ-Alexandria 26

Western Albemarle 64, Powhatan 54

Western Branch 77, Woodside 48

William Monroe 50, George Mason 46

Woodbridge 67, Colgan 55

Woodgrove 64, Harrisonburg 61

Yorktown 59, Washington-Lee 45

Sports News
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Friday's Scores
