Friday’s Scores

Albert Einstein 64, Wheaton 46
Allegany 60, Oakland Southern 47
Annapolis 67, Severna Park 55
Annapolis Area Christian 73, Friends 58
Arundel 55, Broadneck 53
Bowie 61, Bladensburg 51
Bullis 51, St. Albans, D.C. 39
Calvert Hall College 77, Mt. St. Joseph’s 69
Catonsville 68, Overlea 53
Central 73, Largo 55
Century 59, Liberty 55
Chapelgate 56, St. John’s Catholic Prep 50
Clarksburg 84, Damascus 49
Clear Spring 46, Boonsboro 40
Coppin Academy 59, Southwestern 55
Cristo Rey Jesuit 70, Concordia Prep 54
Crossland 65, Croom Vocational 42
Dulaney 51, Dundalk 48
Eastern Tech 43, Towson 41
Edgewood 65, Patterson Mill 41
Eleanor Roosevelt 67, Parkdale 50
Fort Hill 55, Keyser, W.Va. 48
Franklin 64, Western STES 40
Frederick 74, Catoctin 68
Frederick Christian Academy 81, Red Lion Christian, Pa. 38
Frederick Douglass 112, Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 31
Georgetown Prep 54, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 49
Glen Burnie 64, Meade 57
Gwynn Park 71, Oxon Hill 68
Hammond 51, Centennial 45, OT
Harford Tech 67, C. Milton Wright 61
Havre de Grace 52, Fallston 51
Henry Wise 65, High Point 48
Hereford 62, Patapsco 59
Huntingtown 63, Great Mills 61
John F. Kennedy 82, Northwood 46
Landon 62, Episcopal, Va. 53
Linganore 54, Middletown 46
Magruder 73, Hubie Blake 58
Manchester Valley 44, Winters Mill 34
Marriotts Ridge 62, Howard 56
Milford Mill 56, Parkville 37
Mountain Ridge 62, Northern Garrett 46
Mt. Carmel 61, Loyola 49
New Town 64, Sparrows Point 28
North County 51, Pasadena Chesapeake 45
North Hagerstown 74, Thomas Johnson 65
Oakdale 56, Walkersville 43
Old Mill 80, Northeast – AA 58
Owings Mills 77, Loch Raven 45
Paint Branch 66, Sherwood 51
Perry Hall 70, Lansdowne 53
Pikesville 65, Carver Arts & Tech 61, OT
Pocomoke 74, Delmar, Del. 41
Potomac 102, Fairmont Heights 99
Quince Orchard 59, Gaithersburg 56
Randallstown 76, Kenwood 41
Reservoir 72, Oakland Mills 62
Richard Montgomery 69, Rockville 37
Rising Sun 59, Perryville 40
Riverdale Baptist 68, Middleburg Academy, Va. 60
Saint James 84, Potomac School, Va. 57
Saint Paul’s Boys 53, Indian Creek 51
Seneca Valley 82, Northwest – Mtg 35
South Hagerstown 68, Smithsburg 62
Springbrook 57, Montgomery Blair 49
St. Charles 71, North Point 63
St. Mary’s 63, Gerstell Academy 55
Suitland 62, DuVal 61
Surrattsville 76, Friendly 52
Urbana 51, Brunswick 47
Walt Whitman 44, Bethesda 43
Westlake 67, McDonough 55
Winston Churchill 68, Wootton 54
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Bohemia Manor vs. North Harford, ppd.
Harwood Southern vs. South River, ppd. to Jan 30.
Baltimore Chesapeake 64, Woodlawn 18
Bohemia Manor 66, Joppatowne 57
Broadneck 60, Arundel 50
Carver Arts & Tech 63, Pikesville 41
Damascus 55, Clarksburg 42
Dulaney 49, Dundalk 20
Eastern Tech 46, Towson 38
Eleanor Roosevelt 57, Parkdale 41
Franklin 57, Western STES 40
Frederick 68, Catoctin 17
Frederick Douglass 55, Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 33
Friendly 37, Surrattsville 28
Gaithersburg 51, Quince Orchard 44
Good Counsel 78, Elizabeth Seton 72
Gwynn Park 42, Oxon Hill 40
Heritage Academy 50, Broadfording Christian Academy 19
Holy Child 65, Bullis 61
Howard 90, Marriotts Ridge 36
Indian Creek 31, Friends 5
Institute of Notre Dame 39, Mercy 26
John F. Kennedy 37, Northwood 33
Largo 81, Central 48
Laurel 55, Hyattsville Northwestern 33
Liberty 55, Century 41
Loch Raven 47, Owings Mills 35
Long Reach 56, Glenelg 31
Magruder 41, Hubie Blake 35
Manchester Valley 51, Winters Mill 30
Maryvale 52, Annapolis Area Christian 34
McDonogh School 73, Archbishop Spalding 38
McDonough 65, Westlake 63
Meade 74, Glen Burnie 30
Milford Mill 86, Parkville 31
Mountain Ridge 53, Frankfort, W.Va. 44
New Town 57, Sparrows Point 21
North Hagerstown 60, Thomas Johnson 27
North Point 80, St. Charles 33
Northwest – Mtg 53, Seneca Valley 33
Old Mill 78, Northeast – AA 35
Pallotti 39, John Carroll 34
Park School 51, Key 40
Pasadena Chesapeake 59, North County 27
Perry Hall 60, Lansdowne 43
Poolesville 44, Watkins Mill 27
Potomac School, Va. 50, St. Andrew’s 38
Red Lion Christian, Pa. 35, Frederick Christian Academy 29
Richard Montgomery 47, Rockville 29
Severn 44, St. Mary’s 43
Severna Park 51, Annapolis 33
Sherwood 63, Paint Branch 61
Smithsburg 45, South Hagerstown 39
St. John’s, D.C. 59, Bishop McNamara 54
St. John’s Catholic Prep 61, Mt. Carmel 27
Suitland 85, DuVal 41
Urbana 55, Brunswick 36
Walkersville 45, Oakdale 42, OT
Walt Whitman 48, Bethesda 32
Wheaton 40, Albert Einstein 14
Winston Churchill 54, Wootton 37
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Harwood Southern vs. South River, ppd. to Jan 30.