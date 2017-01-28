Sports Listen

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 12:08 am
BOYS BASKETBALL

Albert Einstein 64, Wheaton 46

Allegany 60, Oakland Southern 47

Annapolis 67, Severna Park 55

Annapolis Area Christian 73, Friends 58

Arundel 55, Broadneck 53

Bowie 61, Bladensburg 51

Bullis 51, St. Albans, D.C. 39

Calvert Hall College 77, Mt. St. Joseph’s 69

Catonsville 68, Overlea 53

Central 73, Largo 55

Century 59, Liberty 55

Chapelgate 56, St. John’s Catholic Prep 50

Clarksburg 84, Damascus 49

Clear Spring 46, Boonsboro 40

Coppin Academy 59, Southwestern 55

Cristo Rey Jesuit 70, Concordia Prep 54

Crossland 65, Croom Vocational 42

Dulaney 51, Dundalk 48

Eastern Tech 43, Towson 41

Edgewood 65, Patterson Mill 41

Eleanor Roosevelt 67, Parkdale 50

Fort Hill 55, Keyser, W.Va. 48

Franklin 64, Western STES 40

Frederick 74, Catoctin 68

Frederick Christian Academy 81, Red Lion Christian, Pa. 38

Frederick Douglass 112, Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 31

Georgetown Prep 54, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 49

Glen Burnie 64, Meade 57

Gwynn Park 71, Oxon Hill 68

Hammond 51, Centennial 45, OT

Harford Tech 67, C. Milton Wright 61

Havre de Grace 52, Fallston 51

Henry Wise 65, High Point 48

Hereford 62, Patapsco 59

Huntingtown 63, Great Mills 61

John F. Kennedy 82, Northwood 46

Landon 62, Episcopal, Va. 53

Linganore 54, Middletown 46

Magruder 73, Hubie Blake 58

Manchester Valley 44, Winters Mill 34

Marriotts Ridge 62, Howard 56

Milford Mill 56, Parkville 37

Mountain Ridge 62, Northern Garrett 46

Mt. Carmel 61, Loyola 49

New Town 64, Sparrows Point 28

North County 51, Pasadena Chesapeake 45

North Hagerstown 74, Thomas Johnson 65

Oakdale 56, Walkersville 43

Old Mill 80, Northeast – AA 58

Owings Mills 77, Loch Raven 45

Paint Branch 66, Sherwood 51

Perry Hall 70, Lansdowne 53

Pikesville 65, Carver Arts & Tech 61, OT

Pocomoke 74, Delmar, Del. 41

Potomac 102, Fairmont Heights 99

Quince Orchard 59, Gaithersburg 56

Randallstown 76, Kenwood 41

Reservoir 72, Oakland Mills 62

Richard Montgomery 69, Rockville 37

Rising Sun 59, Perryville 40

Riverdale Baptist 68, Middleburg Academy, Va. 60

Saint James 84, Potomac School, Va. 57

Saint Paul’s Boys 53, Indian Creek 51

Seneca Valley 82, Northwest – Mtg 35

South Hagerstown 68, Smithsburg 62

Springbrook 57, Montgomery Blair 49

St. Charles 71, North Point 63

St. Mary’s 63, Gerstell Academy 55

Suitland 62, DuVal 61

Surrattsville 76, Friendly 52

Urbana 51, Brunswick 47

Walt Whitman 44, Bethesda 43

Westlake 67, McDonough 55

Winston Churchill 68, Wootton 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bohemia Manor vs. North Harford, ppd.

Harwood Southern vs. South River, ppd. to Jan 30.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Baltimore Chesapeake 64, Woodlawn 18

Bohemia Manor 66, Joppatowne 57

Broadneck 60, Arundel 50

Carver Arts & Tech 63, Pikesville 41

Damascus 55, Clarksburg 42

Dulaney 49, Dundalk 20

Eastern Tech 46, Towson 38

Eleanor Roosevelt 57, Parkdale 41

Franklin 57, Western STES 40

Frederick 68, Catoctin 17

Frederick Douglass 55, Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 33

Friendly 37, Surrattsville 28

Gaithersburg 51, Quince Orchard 44

Good Counsel 78, Elizabeth Seton 72

Gwynn Park 42, Oxon Hill 40

Heritage Academy 50, Broadfording Christian Academy 19

Holy Child 65, Bullis 61

Howard 90, Marriotts Ridge 36

Indian Creek 31, Friends 5

Institute of Notre Dame 39, Mercy 26

John F. Kennedy 37, Northwood 33

Largo 81, Central 48

Laurel 55, Hyattsville Northwestern 33

Liberty 55, Century 41

Loch Raven 47, Owings Mills 35

Long Reach 56, Glenelg 31

Magruder 41, Hubie Blake 35

Manchester Valley 51, Winters Mill 30

Maryvale 52, Annapolis Area Christian 34

McDonogh School 73, Archbishop Spalding 38

McDonough 65, Westlake 63

Meade 74, Glen Burnie 30

Milford Mill 86, Parkville 31

Mountain Ridge 53, Frankfort, W.Va. 44

New Town 57, Sparrows Point 21

North Hagerstown 60, Thomas Johnson 27

North Point 80, St. Charles 33

Northwest – Mtg 53, Seneca Valley 33

Old Mill 78, Northeast – AA 35

Pallotti 39, John Carroll 34

Park School 51, Key 40

Pasadena Chesapeake 59, North County 27

Perry Hall 60, Lansdowne 43

Poolesville 44, Watkins Mill 27

Potomac School, Va. 50, St. Andrew’s 38

Red Lion Christian, Pa. 35, Frederick Christian Academy 29

Richard Montgomery 47, Rockville 29

Severn 44, St. Mary’s 43

Severna Park 51, Annapolis 33

Sherwood 63, Paint Branch 61

Smithsburg 45, South Hagerstown 39

St. John’s, D.C. 59, Bishop McNamara 54

St. John’s Catholic Prep 61, Mt. Carmel 27

Suitland 85, DuVal 41

Urbana 55, Brunswick 36

Walkersville 45, Oakdale 42, OT

Walt Whitman 48, Bethesda 32

Wheaton 40, Albert Einstein 14

Winston Churchill 54, Wootton 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Harwood Southern vs. South River, ppd. to Jan 30.

Sports News
