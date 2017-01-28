Friday’s Scores

Abingdon 61, Marion 45
Albemarle 55, Orange County 30
Amelia Academy 72, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 25
Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.
Appomattox 33, Dan River 30
Atlee 54, Hanover 53
Bishop Ireton 49, Bishop O’Connell 31
Blacksburg 39, Salem 31
Brentsville 44, Riverside 35
Broadway 63, Turner Ashby 36
Buckingham County 57, Cumberland 55
Buffalo Gap 57, Luray 35
Carroll County 70, Christiansburg 36
Central Wise 43, Gate City 27
Centreville 42, Herndon 41
Chantilly 64, James Robinson 44
Charles City 38, Chincoteague 37
Charlottesville 48, Louisa 42
Chatham 42, Altavista 30
Chilhowie 62, Bland County 41
Collegiate-Richmond 47, Nansemond-Suffolk 44
Colonial Forge 55, C.D. Hylton 22
Council 47, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 45
Culpeper 48, Manassas Park 20
Deep Creek 60, Lake Taylor 58
East Rockingham 63, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 38
Eastern Mennonite 41, Chatham Hall 24
Edison 51, George Marshall 48
Episcopal 52, St. Catherine’s 46
Fort Defiance 41, R.E. Lee-Staunton 27
Franklin County 43, Halifax County 16
Galax 54, Fort Chiswell 51
George Wythe-Wytheville 53, Rural Retreat 41
Goochland 44, Central Lunenburg 22
Grace Christian 49, Tandem Friends School 25
Grassfield 57, Bethel 54
Grayson County 43, Graham 33
Great Bridge 68, Churchland 22
Gretna 71, William Campbell 25
Hampton Roads 36, Norfolk Academy 34
Hidden Valley 64, Pulaski County 40
Highland Springs 73, Henrico 40
Honaker 44, Twin Valley 35
Hopewell 61, Meadowbrook 18
Huguenot 67, Clover Hill 45
J.I. Burton 40, Castlewood 39
J.R. Tucker 61, Hermitage 31
James Madison 36, Fairfax 29
Jefferson Forest 56, Amherst County 31
Kellam 52, First Colonial 46
King George 59, Caroline 51
King’s Fork 73, Woodrow Wilson 39
Lake Braddock 54, Mount Vernon 35
Landstown 41, Ocean Lakes 29
Langley 44, Hayfield 43
Lebanon 54, Grundy 50, OT
Liberty-Bedford 40, Liberty Christian 15
Lord Botetourt 54, Alleghany 26
Manchester 51, Richmond Christian 48
Martinsville 67, Bassett 25
Mathews 44, Middlesex 38
Matoaca 50, Petersburg 38
Maury 41, Kempsville 36
Millbrook 71, Sherando 54
Mills Godwin 59, Douglas Freeman 22
Monacan 61, George Wythe-Richmond 26
Monticello 41, Fluvanna 38
Nansemond River 44, Hampton 41
Narrows 48, Radford 37
Norfolk Christian 61, Arcadia 39
Northside 59, Staunton River 26
Norview 66, Indian River 43
Nottoway 66, Amelia County 23
Oakton 54, Westfield 44
Osbourn Park 56, Patriot 49
Oscar Smith 57, Granby 55
Patrick County 46, GW-Danville 36
Patrick Henry-Ashland 48, Lee-Davis 27
Potomac Falls 38, Broad Run 35
Potomac School 50, St. Andrew’s, Md. 38
Prince George 59, Colonial Heights 39
Princess Anne 68, Green Run 36
Ridgeview 58, John Battle 31
Riverheads 67, Page County 44
Rustburg 45, Heritage-Lynchburg 31
Salem-Va. Beach 76, Hickory 28
South County 51, West Springfield 50
South Lakes 51, McLean 49
Spotswood 57, Waynesboro 14
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 70, Osbourn 49
Sussex Central 48, Appomattox Regional 42
T.C. Williams 65, Annandale 42
Tallwood 37, Frank Cox 25
Thomas Dale 50, Dinwiddie 33
TJ-Richmond 49, John Marshall 38
Trinity at Meadowview 65, Fredericksburg Christian 44
Tuscarora 67, Stone Bridge 41
Union 48, Lee High 46
Varina 66, Armstrong 31
Veritas Christian Academy 41, Christchurch 15
Virginia High 57, Tazewell 44
W.T. Woodson 46, West Potomac 39
Wakefield 48, TJ-Alexandria 35
Warwick 49, Denbigh 38
Western Albemarle 46, Powhatan 21
Western Branch 42, Woodside 31
William Fleming 59, William Byrd 53
Wilson Memorial 59, Stuarts Draft 53
Woodbridge 68, Colgan 23
Woodgrove 71, Harrisonburg 53
Yorktown 42, Washington-Lee 36
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Gloucester vs. Kecoughtan, ppd. to Jan 28.
Abingdon 62, Marion 32
Albemarle 69, Orange County 45
Alleghany 74, Lord Botetourt 49
Altavista 47, Chatham 40
Amelia Academy 77, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 37
Bishop O’Connell 78, Bishop Ireton 50
Blacksburg 74, Salem 61
Briar Woods 62, Rock Ridge 54
Broadway 66, Turner Ashby 51
Bruton 84, York 43
Buckingham County 52, Cumberland 46
C.D. Hylton 51, Colonial Forge 44
Carroll County 71, Christiansburg 58
Carver Academy 58, West Point 44
Chantilly 64, James Robinson 41
Chilhowie 81, Bland County 52
Churchland 65, Great Bridge 54
Clarke County 69, Strasburg 63
Colonial Heights 71, Prince George 69
Council 60, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 55
Covington 72, Craig County 29
Culpeper 80, Manassas Park 66
Dan River 67, Appomattox 51
Deep Run 55, Glen Allen 51
Denbigh 62, Warwick 55
Douglas Freeman 54, Mills Godwin 53
E.C. Glass 69, Brookville 44
East Rockingham 82, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 51
Eastern View 86, Fauquier 57
Fort Chiswell 47, Galax 29
Franklin County 72, Halifax County 60
Freedom (Woodbridge) 66, Gar-Field 48
Gate City 80, Central Wise 63
George Marshall 64, Edison 40
George Wythe-Wytheville 73, Rural Retreat 24
Georgetown Prep, Md. 54, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 49
Giles 67, Floyd County 49
Glenvar 61, Auburn 49
Goochland 42, Central Lunenburg 29
Grafton 51, Lafayette 44
Graham 81, Grayson County 60
Green Run 64, Princess Anne 52
GW-Danville 79, Patrick County 62
Hampton 80, Nansemond River 40
Hampton Christian 77, Alliance Christian 45
Hanover 73, Atlee 63
Hargrave Military 83, Eastern Mennonite 45
Hayfield 58, Langley 51
Hermitage 69, J.R. Tucker 50
Herndon 47, Centreville 42
Hidden Valley 62, Pulaski County 58, OT
Highland Springs 75, Henrico 61
Honaker 65, Twin Valley 52
Huguenot 59, Clover Hill 44
J.I. Burton 60, Castlewood 54
James Madison 46, Fairfax 45
James Monroe 68, Chancellor 63
James River-Midlothian 56, Cosby 44
Jamestown 63, New Kent 32
John Battle 63, Ridgeview 49
John Marshall 68, TJ-Richmond 48
Kellam 70, First Colonial 50
Kettle Run 66, Liberty-Bealeton 55
King William 76, King & Queen 30
King’s Fork 68, Woodrow Wilson 45
Lake Braddock 96, Mount Vernon 92
Lake Taylor 84, Deep Creek 71
Landon, Md. 62, Episcopal 53
Landstown 84, Ocean Lakes 35
Lebanon 48, Grundy 37
Louisa 67, Charlottesville 48
Luray 58, Buffalo Gap 46
Magna Vista 41, Tunstall 37
Manchester 52, Midlothian 50
Martinsville 58, Bassett 51
Massaponax 52, Stafford 39
Mathews 57, Middlesex 40
Matoaca 65, Petersburg 37
Maury 64, Kempsville 60
Meadowbrook 70, Hopewell 68, 2OT
Menchville 51, Heritage-Newport News 49
Miller School 94, Carlisle 69
Monticello 65, Fluvanna 46
Norfolk Academy 71, Hampton Roads 56
Norfolk Collegiate 54, Walsingham Academy 49
North Stafford 52, Brooke Point 51
Northside 91, Staunton River 37
Northumberland 69, Essex 68
Norview 61, Indian River 54
Oakton 54, Westfield 43
Oscar Smith 56, Granby 50
Page County 69, Riverheads 55
Parry McCluer 54, Bath County 39
Patrick Henry-Ashland 62, Lee-Davis 52
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 52, Cave Spring 47
Portsmouth Christian 67, Isle of Wight Academy 60
Potomac 73, Mountain View 32
Potomac Falls 85, Broad Run 77
R.E. Lee-Staunton 56, Fort Defiance 42
Radford 71, James River-Buchanan 50
Randolph Henry 44, Prince Edward County 35
Riverbend 54, Forest Park 39
Riverdale Baptist, Md. 68, Middleburg Academy 60
Riverside 49, Brentsville 42
Saint James, Md. 84, Potomac School 57
Salem-Va. Beach 70, Hickory 32
Shenandoah Valley Christian 71, Shalom Christian, Pa. 51
Sherando 57, Millbrook 52, 2OT
Smithfield 78, Tabb 41
South Lakes 68, McLean 57
Spotswood 78, Waynesboro 42
Spotsylvania 74, Courtland 62
St. Annes-Belfield 59, Collegiate-Richmond 54
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 71, Osbourn 65
Stuarts Draft 59, Wilson Memorial 57
T.C. Williams 60, Annandale 57
Tallwood 60, Frank Cox 38
Thomas Dale 56, Dinwiddie 55
Tuscarora 86, Stone Bridge 77
Twin Springs 56, Rye Cove 47
Union 76, Lee High 39
Va. Episcopal 58, Blue Ridge 55
Varina 56, Armstrong 48
Virginia Academy 60, Christ Chapel Academy 52
W.T. Woodson 85, West Potomac 82
Wakefield 58, TJ-Alexandria 26
Warhill 75, Poquoson 61
Western Albemarle 64, Powhatan 54
Western Branch 77, Woodside 48
Westover Christian 56, Timberlake Christian 55
William Monroe 50, George Mason 46
Woodbridge 67, Colgan 55
Woodgrove 64, Harrisonburg 61
Yorktown 59, Washington-Lee 45
Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 74, Mountain Mission 56
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Madison County vs. Warren County, ccd.