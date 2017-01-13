Sports Listen

Friday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 3:08 pm
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with INF Manny Machado, INF Ryan Flahertry and LHPs Zach Britton and T.J. Mcfarland on one-year contracts.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with 3B Todd Frazier and RHPs Dan Jennings and Jake Petricka on one-year contracts.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Cody Allen and Zach McAllister on one-year contracts.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with C Andrew Romine on a one-year contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with LHP Dallas Keuchel on a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with INF Reid Brignac, C Juan Centeno and LHP C.J. Riefenhauser on minor league contracts.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with 1B Eric Hosmer on a one-year contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Sonny Gray and Liam Hendriks, and C Stephen Vogt on one-year contracts

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with INF Jean Segura on a one-year contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with C Robinson Chirinos and RHPs Sam Dyson A.J. Griffin and Tanner Scheppers on one-year contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with INF Darwin Barney and OF Ezequiel Carrera on one-year contracts.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with C Travis d’Arnaud and LHP Josh Edgin on one-year contracts.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Jared Hughes and Drew Hutchison on one-year contracts.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with OF Bryce Harper on a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with LHP Neal Cotts on a minor league contract.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed RHP Richie Tate and RHP Dimitri Kourtis.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed RHP Cody Winiarski.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed C Aaron Gretz.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Sold the contract of RHP Jesse Beal to Philadelphia (NL).

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Traded INF Yeixon Ruiz to Normal for a player to be named.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Assigned F Richaun Holmes to Delaware (NBADL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted Steve Wilks to defensive coordinator.

DENVER BRONCOS — Terminated the contracts of offensive coordinator Rick Dennison, O-line coach Clancy Barone and tight ends coach Brian Pariani.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Named Joe DeCamillis special teams coordinator.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Acquired F Felix Girard from Nashville for F Cody McLeod and assigned him to San Antonio (AHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Colorado<s Michael Sdao indefinitely and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions during a Jan. 11 game at Idaho.

ELMIRA JACKALS — Announced the team mutually agreed to part ways with coach Dave Leger. Named Mike Duco interim coach.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Signed D Hugo Arellano and F Justin Dhillon.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed M Ilie Sanchez to a two-year contract through 2018.

TENNIS
Tennis Integrity Unit

TIU — Suspended Romanian player Mihaita Damian oner year and fined him 5,000 Euros and Australian player Calum Puttergill six months and fined him $10,000 for betting-related corruption offenses.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — Announced OT Cam Robinson, CB Marlon Humphrey and WR ArDarius Stewart will enter the NFL draft.

DELAWARE — Named Matt Simon offensive coordinator.

KENTUCKY — Announced junior WR Jeff Badet will transfer.

MICHIGAN — Named Pep Hamilton assistant coach and passing game coordinator.

PURDUE — Named Chris Barclay offensive quality control coach and Sean Pugh director of football player development.

Sports News
