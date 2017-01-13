Friday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with INF Manny Machado, INF Ryan Flahertry and LHPs Zach Britton and T.J. Mcfarland on one-year contracts.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with 3B Todd Frazier and RHPs Dan Jennings and Jake Petricka on one-year contracts.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Cody Allen and Zach McAllister on one-year contracts.
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with C Andrew Romine on a one-year contract.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with LHP Dallas Keuchel on a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with INF Reid Brignac, C Juan Centeno and LHP C.J. Riefenhauser on minor league contracts.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with 1B Eric Hosmer on a one-year contract.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Sonny Gray and Liam Hendriks, and C Stephen Vogt on one-year contracts
SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with INF Jean Segura on a one-year contract.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with C Robinson Chirinos and RHPs Sam Dyson A.J. Griffin and Tanner Scheppers on one-year contracts.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with INF Darwin Barney and OF Ezequiel Carrera on one-year contracts.
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with C Travis d’Arnaud and LHP Josh Edgin on one-year contracts.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Jared Hughes and Drew Hutchison on one-year contracts.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with OF Bryce Harper on a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with LHP Neal Cotts on a minor league contract.
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed RHP Richie Tate and RHP Dimitri Kourtis.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed RHP Cody Winiarski.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed C Aaron Gretz.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Sold the contract of RHP Jesse Beal to Philadelphia (NL).
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Traded INF Yeixon Ruiz to Normal for a player to be named.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Assigned F Richaun Holmes to Delaware (NBADL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted Steve Wilks to defensive coordinator.
DENVER BRONCOS — Terminated the contracts of offensive coordinator Rick Dennison, O-line coach Clancy Barone and tight ends coach Brian Pariani.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Named Joe DeCamillis special teams coordinator.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Acquired F Felix Girard from Nashville for F Cody McLeod and assigned him to San Antonio (AHL).
ECHL — Suspended Colorado<s Michael Sdao indefinitely and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions during a Jan. 11 game at Idaho.
ELMIRA JACKALS — Announced the team mutually agreed to part ways with coach Dave Leger. Named Mike Duco interim coach.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LA GALAXY — Signed D Hugo Arellano and F Justin Dhillon.
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed M Ilie Sanchez to a two-year contract through 2018.
|TENNIS
|Tennis Integrity Unit
TIU — Suspended Romanian player Mihaita Damian oner year and fined him 5,000 Euros and Australian player Calum Puttergill six months and fined him $10,000 for betting-related corruption offenses.
ALABAMA — Announced OT Cam Robinson, CB Marlon Humphrey and WR ArDarius Stewart will enter the NFL draft.
DELAWARE — Named Matt Simon offensive coordinator.
KENTUCKY — Announced junior WR Jeff Badet will transfer.
MICHIGAN — Named Pep Hamilton assistant coach and passing game coordinator.
PURDUE — Named Chris Barclay offensive quality control coach and Sean Pugh director of football player development.